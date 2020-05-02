This Saturday, May 2, the confinement measures taken by the Government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus have begun to relax. Thus, from today the walks and outings are allowed to practicing outdoor sports in the authorized time slots (from 6: 00-10: 00 and from 20: 00-23: 00).

Many ‘runners’ were looking forward to it and the day is leaving images that prove that they have put on their sneakers and have gone out to enjoy their favorite physical activity.

However, in addition to respecting the schedules set for municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants, various bodies, both sports and government (This is the case of the Valencia City Council), they have released a series of recommendations for this outdoor sports practice that we summarize below:

Keep a distance of 10 meters between runner and runner. When you exceed another runner, try to leave the maximum distance, minimum four meters.It is not recommended to go in single file, but in parallelTry to make a route through wide spaces with little traffic.Do not use public sports equipment, such as fitness areas or urban furniture. No exercising on the street that involves lie on the floor. These exercises or stretches should be left at home. own water bottle and do not use public sources. moderate exercise. A strong immune system is a barrier to the coronavirus, not to overdo it in sports so as not to weaken it.Mask and gloves recommended for adults as long as they do not make it difficult to breathe when running. a lot of wind, take extreme precautions. The virus will be able to spread more easily.

Precautions to take when returning home

Do not exercise more at home with the same clothes used for running (or any other sports activity).

Take off your slippers and leave them outside or on the balcony.

Leave used running clothes in a bag before moving on to the rest of the house.

Wiping alcohol with a rag and washing clothes at 60 degrees.

Showering and putting on clean clothes.

To finish, as indicated by Health, remember to always act responsibly.