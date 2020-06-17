The possibility of backing down with the relaxation of quarantine is a matter of permanent debate in the AMBA, especially after the increase in cases of coronavirus that caused tension in the relationship between the governments of the city and province of Buenos Aires.

In this context, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health warned that « having a new phase 1 quarantine period again or not depends critically on what we do as a government and as citizens in the next three weeks«

The official thus pointed to the need for society respects isolation and prevention measures and that the political leadership maintain strategy dand carry out the tests neighborhood by neighborhood that are carried out in CABA with the Detect Plan.

“If the citizens decide that they no longer have the energy to sustain the quarantine and that it is the same because it will not happen to me, then I go to a barbecue, to see friends or to join families because my children miss the classmates, if that is going to happen, there is no testing format that can be sustained and there is no way to avoid a return to phase 1 quarantine ahead”, He described in dialogue with Luis Novaresio on La Red radio.

The Buenosairean minister explained that in CABA a curve is registered that « evolves at a relatively contained speed, with an R (contagion rate) of 1.13, but every day there are more cases. » For this reason, he insisted on the need to strengthen the health system and « explain to citizens that the worst is not over yet«

« We have a big problem ahead, all the major cities in the world have had it, « Quirós warned before admitting that it is complex to ask for more collaboration at a time when »everyone is very tired, with financial, social and emotional problems »

However, the head of the sanitary portfolio of the city of Buenos Aires believes that there is no other effective way to contain the advance of the virus: « If society cannot make the effort and the AMBA takes a higher speed (of contagions), we will have to ask the citizens for a greater effort. to sharply lower the curve. But if we all have focus and make our contribution, we will be able to bear this moment. ”

A good example of the strategy effectiveness that the Buenos Aires administration implements with the Detect Plan -considered the official- can be seen in the Popular neighbourhoods: “In the 31st and in the 1-11-14 we managed to reduce (the spread), the curve decreased significantly, cases are decreasing and it seems that the worst is over there, although it is not yet resolved ”.

The reality is different in other areas of the city of Buenos Aires: « (The Covid-19) first ran more in the popular neighborhoods, then people saw him distant and felt that it was something that CABA was not. What happens now is that we all know someone who is infected« The Health Minister reviewed, who immediately insisted: » If we succeed in detecting and people act responsibly, we can leave the R below 1 and not have to restrict again. «

Coronavirus in politics

In the case of the former governor of the province of Buenos Aires, she commented that « it’s very good« And said that the swab was done out of prudence because »he had been in sporadic contact with Martín Insaurralde, the mayor of Lomas de Zamora«

“He consulted me on Friday, I recommended that he distance himself, that we wait a few days to perform the swab, we did it and he tested positive. She distanced herself, lives alone in her apartment and is asymptomatic so the risk of contagion is low« he detailed.

Finally, on the case of Rodríguez Larreta, confirmed that last week there was a lunch in Uspallata (where the Buenos Aires government headquarters are) but explained that the examination was done as a precaution: « He has no close contact category, so the risk is small.«