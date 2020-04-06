Pau Gasol It has suffered a slight slowdown on its return to the slopes due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Spanish center says that now he “has to wait” to continue with his physical recovery since “right now it is difficult to access any health center.” The eldest of the Gasol brothers confessed in a video conference organized by the NBA that he is seduced the idea of ​​returning to Barça in the future: “It has a certain appeal.”

«It is an option that has a certain appeal, But I have always said that the longer he stays in the NBA, the more difficult it will be to play in Spain again, “explained Gasol in a talk with the American journalist Zach Lowe. He has long been rumored about the idea of ​​the ÑBA legend returning to the Barça club, and assures that his brother Marc is also considering ending his career in Spain.

«Marc recently said that he would love to play his last year in Girona., a place that means a lot to him, as much as Barcelona means to me. We will see. Maybe it will happen or maybe it won’t. I would still like to continue in the best league with the best players, “he explained.

Gasol, who is currently without a team and will be 40 years old next July, explained that his intention is still to “try” to attend his fifth Olympics, despite the delay to 2021 of the appointment in Tokyo. Of course, he recognizes that “the first thing” is to focus on what he can “control”, in reference to his physique.

Recovery of my foot is a process. It’s all in the air, it’s time to wait. Right now it is difficult to access any health center. I take it day by day, I stay strong and positive by following my work routines, “he explained.

As for the pandemic, the former Lakers player stressed that “there will be an after all this that will be very influenced by what is done now.” “We don’t know what the new normal will be like, but it will be different and there will be a transition to get out of the confinement that will change our habits, “he stressed.