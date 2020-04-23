The hot and humid air is still prevalent over Goiás and the Federal District and with that, charged clouds continue to form easily causing rain showers especially in the afternoon and at night.

This Wednesday, 22, the rain fell very hard in the region of Cristalina, in Goiás. By the measurement of the National Institute of Meteorology, in just 2 hours it rained about 63 mm in the region.

In Brasília, humidity was high this Wednesday. According to INMET, at 3 pm the measured humidity was 91%, the second highest among the capitals at this time.

More rain showers

Until next Saturday, rain showers will continue to occur in the afternoon and evening in practically the entire state of Goiás and over the Federal District. Some of these strokes can occur with moderate to strong intensity. Goiânia and Brasília will have more rain showers.

This Thursday the weather is dry only in the extreme south of Goiás, Rio Verde region. On Saturday, April 25, the conditions for rain decrease in the east of Goiás and there is no forecast of rain for this region bordering Minas Gerais. The weather should also be dry in the Brasilia region and there is no forecast of rain.

It is on Sunday that the weather should dry out more with the expansion of a large mass of dry air over Goiás and over the Federal District. For that day only the expectation of some rain showers on the border between Goiás and the state of Mato Grosso.

In the Federal District, it still has rain forecast for this Thursday and also for Friday. But at the weekend, the weather starts to dry and the sun will predominate.

Mato Grosso

Practically all regions of Mato Grosso can have rain showers until Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and at night.

For the region of Cuiabá and all the south of Mato Grosso, the forecast is of sun and dry weather this Thursday, 23, and also on Friday. Rain showers are expected to return on the weekend.

Mato Grosso do Sul

The sun and very dry air prevail over Mato Grosso do Sul until Friday, April 25th. On Saturday, 26, it can rain from the afternoon in some places in the north of the state, but the weather remains dry in other regions. For Sunday, 26, the forecast is of sun and rain showers from the afternoon all over the state.

April rain exceeds average in Goiânia

Goiânia is one of the few Brazilian capitals that exceeded the average rainfall for April before the month ended. According to the National Institute of Meteorology, 1 until 9 am on April 22, 2020 Goiânia received 156 mm approximately, a value that is already 20% above average historic for April which is 130 mm.

In Brasília, according to INMET, in 22 days it rained 103.5 mm, 22% below the average is 134 mm.

In Mato Grosso do Sul it hasn’t rained much in April, however two events guaranteed heavy rain over Campo Grande. Because of those two days, Campo Grande accumulated 90.2 mm of rain, a value that is already 1% above the historical average.

In Cuiabá, according to INMET, the accumulated rainfall in 22 days it was 74.8 mm, which is 37% below the average for April, which is approximately 118 mm.

