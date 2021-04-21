Goianiense yields a draw against Newell’s in their debut in the South American

04/21/2021 at 4:05 AM CEST

EFE / Rio de Janeiro

The Atlético Goianiense yielded a goalless draw at home on his Copa Sudamericana debut against a Newell’s Old Boys insistent Argentine, in a match played this Tuesday for the first day of group F at the Antonio Accioly stadium in Goiás.

The dispute between the Brazilians and Argentines remained even during the 90 minutes. During the match the offensive plays of Nathal and Dudu shone, by “Dragao” and the experience of Maximiliano Rodríguez from Newell’s. The experienced 40-year-old captain of the Argentine club had an outstanding performance on the pitch and retired from the pitch in the 65th minute.

At 19 minutes, the midfielder made a first attempt that was saved by Fernando Miguel and created what was described as the best goal option in the first half by throwing a cross to Lema that the defender finished off with a header.

Atlético Goianiense created the best options in the second half but the final lace failed to convert. Almost at the end of the engagement, the Uruguayan referee Gustavo Tejera expelled by the local team to Roberson, who accumulated two yellow cards when trying to enter the field without the authorization of the braid after the departure of Zé Roberto.