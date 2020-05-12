By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/12/2020 3:16 pm

When Dragon Ball GT came to an end, fans weren’t ready to say goodbye to Goku and company, so they created the famous sequel Dragon Ball af. Although practically all the elements of this story have been forgotten thanks to Dragon Ball Super, Super Saiyan 5 transformation still on many people’s minds, and thanks to a reddit user, we finally have a look at what this power would look like in real life.

Thanks to the user more-thanordinary on reddit, we now have a figure that gives us an idea of ​​how the transformation of Super Saiyan 5 in Gogeta could be seen, if Akira Toriyama and Toei Animation ever decide to use some of the concepts that fans introduced in the past.

My take on Super Saiyin 5 Gogeta from Dragonball AF from dbz

The base of this figure seems to be that of Goku, but with a couple of modifications, we can appreciate Gogeta reaching a power that only fans could create. The form retrieves the long hair that Goku unlocked with Super Saiyan 3, but is dyed white with gold tips. Gogeta’s irises are still blue, and the merger is shaking up her usual outfit, which is an altered color scheme. The biggest change you’ll notice apart from the hair is Gogeta’s body, as the merger retained the ape torso that Super Saiyan 4 brought to the table in Dragon Ball GT.

Dragon Ball AF was created by fans at a time when Akira Toriyama’s work was believed to have come to an end. However, a lot has changed since that iconic fan art at the beginning of the 21st century. Hopefully one day we will see Super Saiyan 5 somewhere in Dragon Ball Super.

In related topics, Dragon Ball Super could end with Goku or Vegeta as the God of Destruction. Similarly, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot reveals how Vegeta achieved the power of the Super Saiyan God.

Via: more-thanordinary

These are the alternative colors of Goku Ultra Instinct in FighterZ

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.