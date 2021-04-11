Goffin premieres the Monte Carlo box with a win over Cilic

The belgian David goffin, number 14 of the world tennis, premiered this Sunday the table of the tennis tournament of Monte Carlo with a 6-4, 3-6 and 6-0 victory over the Croatian Marin cilic.

Goffin, eleventh seeded, will meet in the round of 32 with the German Alexander Zverev, fifth seed, who was exempt in the first round.

Montecarlo is the first date of the Spanish Rafael Nadal with the European clay court season, in a tournament that he has already won eleven times, eight of them consecutively, between 2005 and 2012.

Current number 3 in the world ranking, Nadal he would only come across number one, the Serbian Novak Djokovic, in a hypothetical ending.

In case of winning the Monegasque tournament for the twelfth time, the Balearic player would recover the number two in the world to the detriment of the Russian Daniil Medvedev.

The Spanish, exempt in the first round, will debut against the winner of the match between the French Adrian Mannarino and a player from the previous phase.