Goffin, first classified for the knockout stages of Godó

David goffin, 30 years old and world No. 12, is the first classified for the round of 16 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-68th Conde de Godó Trophy after beating the french Pierre-Hugues Herbert (78th) by 6-2 and 6-4 in 1h.11 ‘of play.

Goffin, former world top-10 who once again swarms near the most select group in tennis, will try to repeat his happy performance of the Godó of 2018, when only Rafael Nadal it stopped him in the semifinals.

The Belgian, winner of 5 ATP titles and finalist of the 2017 Masters, ended in February in Montpellier with three long years without winning a tournament.

Goffin has perfectly tailored Herbert, whom he has beaten in all seven of his professional matches. The Belgian will seek a place in the quarterfinals on Thursday against the winner of the match between the Russian Karen khachanov and the british Cameron norrie.