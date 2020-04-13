The Belgian David Goffin, the French Kristina Mladenovic or the Russian Karen Khachanov, have joined this Monday Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray and Lucas Pouille, among others, to play the Masters 1000 in virtual Madrid, which will be played after the suspension of their physical version of the coronavirus.

“David Goffin, Kristina Mladenovic, Karen Khachanov and Eugenie Bouchard are the four new players confirmed to play in the Mutua Madrid Open Virtual Pro,” organizers said in a statement.

The Madrid Masters 1000 had announced last week that the competition, suspended by the coronavirus epidemic, would be played in the form of a virtual tournament between April 27 and 30.

“The great stars ATP and WTA will be measured at the Manolo Santana Stadium, recreated in detail in the Tennis World Tour video game, but exchanging the racket for the command of the game console,” said a statement from the organizers.

Andy Murray, Angelique Kerber, Frenchman Lucas Pouille and Spanishwoman Carla Suárez had already confirmed their participation, together with Rafa Nadal.

“I do not know how it will be, but I hope to be with you and feel your support as always happens every time I play at home, this time virtual,” said Nadal, No. 2 in the world, quoted in a statement from the organization.

World No. 10 David Goffin said he was “very excited to play this virtual tournament.”

“It is my first time and I am going to do my best to win as much as I can! Although I am not very used to these video games,” added the Belgian, quoted in the statement.

On this occasion, the tournament prizes will consist of “a donation of 150,000 euros in both tables (ATP and WTA), from which the winners will be able to decide the amount they give to the tennis players with the most economic problems at present”.

To this will be added another “50,000 euros that will go entirely to reduce the social impact of the pandemic of COVID-19,” the organizers explained.