Goffin and Jordan Thompson, in the second round

The belgian David goffin, eleventh favorite, and the Australian Jordan thompson, were the first to access the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 after beating the Croatian Marin Cilic and the French Benoit Paire, respectively.

The event’s main draw opening clash was full of excitement. Two tennis players face to face that at some point were part of the elite of the circuit.

Goffin signed his tenth victory of the season by beating Cilic in three sets (6-4, 3-6 and 6-0) on two hours and eleven minutes. The Croatian hasn’t won a tournament since winning the Queens in 2018. Winner of the US Open in 2014 and a finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open, his best role in 2021 was the semi-finals in Singapore.

On this occasion he could not with Goffin, whom he had defeated in four of the eight clashes they had starred in, including the last one, last year, in the Rome Masters 1000. But the Belgian, winner this season in Montpellier, his fifth success, did not allow Cilic He will complete the reaction and break the call in a forceful way to progress in the tournament.

The Belgian will face in the second round against the winner of the duel between the Italian Marco Cecchinato and the German Dominik Koepfer, both coming from the previous one.

Australian Jordan Thompson also advanced in the tournament, winning a highly even match., of more than three hours, against the French Benoit Paire (6-4, 6-7 (3) and 7-6 (5)).

Thompson, 62 of the world, had already beaten the Gaul in Lyon, on gravel, in 2017. He was the strongest Australian in key moments against a rival with three titles behind him, the last two two years ago.

Jordan thompson will face in the second round against the winner of the match between the Italian Fabio Fognini, fifteenth favorite and last champion, and the Serbian Miomir kecmanovic.