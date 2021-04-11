Goffin and Jordan Thompson, in the second round

04/11/2021 at 7:15 PM CEST

EFE

Eleventh seed David Goffin from Belgium and Jordan Thompson from Australia were the first to enter the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 after beating Croatian Marin Cilic and Frenchman Benoit Paire, respectively.

The event’s main draw opening clash was full of excitement. Two tennis players face to face that at some point were part of the elite of the circuit.

Goffin signed his tenth victory of the season by beating Cilic in three sets (6-4, 3-6 and 6-0) in two hours and eleven minutes. The Croatian hasn’t won a tournament since winning the Queens in 2018. Winner of the US Open in 2014 and a finalist at Wimbledon and the US Open, his best role in 2021 was the semi-finals in Singapore.

This time he could not beat Goffin, whom he had defeated in four of the eight clashes they had starred in, including the last one, last year, at the Masters 1000 in Rome. But the Belgian, winner this season in Montpellier, his fifth success, did not allow Cilic to complete the reaction and broke the equalized forcefully to progress in the tournament.

The Belgian will face in the second round against the winner of the duel between Italian Marco Cecchinato and German Dominik Koepfer, both from the previous round.

The Australian Jordan Thompson also advanced in the tournament, who won a highly even match, lasting more than three hours, against the French Benoit Paire (6-4, 6-7 (3) and 7-6 (5)).

Thompson, 62 in the world, had already beaten the Frenchman in Lyon, on gravel, in 2017. He was the strongest Australian in key moments against a rival with three titles behind him, the last two two years ago.

Jordan Thompson will face in the second round against the winner of the match between Italian Fabio Fognini, fifteenth seed and last champion, and Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic.