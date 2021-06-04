goes for 12,000 ‘likes’

Javier Aroca and Yolanda Díaz. (Photo: YOUTUBE / GTRES)

The talk show Javier Aroca has achieved enormous success on Twitter after a message in which he highlights that Spain has achieved a historic drop in unemployment with Yolanda Díaz at the head of the Ministry of Labor.

“That I know of the biggest drop in unemployment with @Yolanda_Diaz_, a communist labor minister and without the intervention of the Virgin is a transcendent change for deep Spain,” Aroca wrote.

The talkative also makes reference in that message to Fátima Báñez, Minister of Employment in the Government of Mariano Rajoy, who in 2012 was entrusted to the Virgen del Rocío, assuring that “she has given us a gift in our way out of the crisis and in the search of the well-being every day of the citizens ”.

Aroca’s tweet accumulates in less than a day about 12,000 ‘likes’ and more than 3,600 retweets.

All this after the number of registered unemployed in the offices of the public employment services (formerly Inem) fell by 129,378 unemployed in May (-3.3%), its largest monthly decline in the entire historical series, which begins in 1996, according to data published this Wednesday by the Ministry of Labor and Social Economy.

With the drop in unemployment in May, which ends two consecutive months of promotions, the total volume of unemployed reached at the end of the fifth month of the year the figure of 3,781,250 unemployed, its lowest figure since the end of last summer.

The unemployment data for May, as occurred in previous months, does not include workers who are on suspension of employment or reduced hours as a result of a temporary employment regulation file (ERTE), since the definition of registered unemployment does not count them as unemployed.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.