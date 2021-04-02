Godzilla vs. Kong was going to have a post-credit scene, it’s hidden in the movie

Post-credit scenes have become very common thanks to superhero movies. No one can forget the one that appears at the end of Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93% that revealed to us the existence of Nick Fury and that the movie was set in a bigger world. This genre has made us be on the lookout for these types of scenes and, in addition, that they show us a small preview of what is coming in the franchise. Not all post-credit scenes have to have this feature, there may be some that just show us a little more of what happened next. This is common in scenes like this in movies without heroes having to save the world.

That said, these types of movies did not invent this resource. The earliest known use is in the 1966 film The Silencers. Over the years we have seen many very memorable ones, for example, in An Amusement Expert – 80%. In it, the protagonist tells the audience that the film is over and that, please, get out. In Deadpool – 84% parodies this one in particular as a way of criticizing post-credit scenes from superhero movies.

That said, without a doubt that genre has popularized them to the extent that they can be seen more and more in all kinds of films. Let’s think about Ouija: The Origin of Evil – 82%. In that movie, if you wait a bit, you’ll see that Mike Flanagan hid an extra scare in the credits as a way of understanding that the evil that accompanies the Ouija board is still present. A really unexpected case is in the movie I Want to Eat your Pancreas – 68%. It is an anime film about the romance between two high school boys. He is an introvert and she is terminally ill. In the post-credit scene we see a little more of what happened after her death.

Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, meanwhile, is the kind of high-budget action movie that’s meant to appeal to the same audience that would go to see the latest Batman or Spider-Man movie. In that sense, many expected to see a scene of this type at the end of the film, but this never happened. In an interview with GamesRadar + Adam Wingard has revealed that the movie was going to have one, but they had to remove it to make a certain scene in the movie have more force. The following can be considered a slight spoiler:

We had originally shot a post-credit scene, but we ended up using that on film in the end. It was one of those things that usually happen. We were in the last stages of editing, when we realized that we did not have a strong enough ending. Without revealing too much, the current ending of the movie are recordings we’ve taken of that post-credit scene. Being resourceful indie style, we ultimately decided to use that.

In other words, they improved the ending of their movie without having to shoot anything new, or spend an extra penny, using scenes they already had filmed. If they could do that, it’s because that post-credit scene was the kind that delves more into what happened after than what will happen in subsequent movies.

Changing the subject, it must be remembered that the director was devastated when he learned that his film would be released on HBO Max, as well as in theaters:

This was my first big movie, a great opportunity. More than that, this is a movie that is meant to be seen on the big screen. If any movie is that, it’s Godzilla vs. Kong. If you want to fill the size of the screen, this is the one you have to display. I was depressed, upset, sad. It took me a while to figure out the details.

