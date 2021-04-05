‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘surprises with a monstrous premiere of 48.5 million at the us box office

It took a showdown of the titans to bring American audiences back to theaters. The country of Hollywood has been one of the markets in which the box office has suffered the most from the coronavirus in the last year, but the good rate of vaccination and the progressive increase in confidence on the part of the studios are helping the big screen begin to resurrect.

The premiere of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘has indeed reached numbers reminiscent of the world before COVID-19. Warner Bros. chose March 31, with the whole of Easter ahead, to bring the Legendary film to theaters and The bet has paid off: $ 48.5 million as of Wednesday, with an estimated $ 32.2 million over the weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After a very good first day, expectations were around 30-40 million for its first five days. So ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘exceeds all expectations and not only manages to become the best post-COVID premiere at the US box office, but it even goes so far as to double the previous record (‘Wonder Woman 1984’, which in its first three days at Christmas grossed $ 16.7 million).

Warner Bros. is the “major” in Hollywood that has risked the most during the year of the pandemic, betting on blockbusters like this, the DC movie and Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’. At the same time, it is the first distributor to decide to blow up the window system and is releasing all its 2021 films at the same time in theaters and HBO Max, as is the case with ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘. Would you have raised even more if not? It is difficult to know.

In the rest of the world the film directed by Adam Wingard is also doing very well: In two weeks, it has raised 236.9 million outside the US, of which 137.1 come from China alone. It has also had a slight decrease of 37% in its second weekend, so good maintenance is predicted. In Spain ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘had the best premiere since’ Tenet ‘with 1.47 million euros, and after the second weekend it has already accumulated 600,000 viewers as announced by ComScore on Twitter.

#GodzillavsKong accumulates 600k viewers in just 10 days of screening in theaters. #YoVoyAlcine ? ComscoreMoviesSpain (@cSMoviesSpain) April 5, 2021

Will there be more sequels?

This crossover has reunited the Titans after ‘Godzilla’, ‘Kong: Skull Island’ and ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’, and According to the scriptwriter of the saga Max Borenstein there could still be more deliveries in the future.

“Hopefully there will be, I have no idea. We have reached the point we aspired to from the beginning, now I want to see what the next step in the franchise is,” the screenwriter told Collider. “So far we’ve brought these two characters together, like the Avengers, and we’ve built that. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t any future movies that bring everyone together.”