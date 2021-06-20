Godzilla vs. Kong surpasses $ 100 million at the box office and makes history during the pandemic

Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% hit the billboard a few months ago and quickly caught the attention of viewers, both in theaters and streaming. It has been a while since the premiere but in some places it is still available in theaters, a fact that has benefited its box office significantly. According to Box Office Mojo, Godzilla vs. Kong It has reached US $ 100 million in the United States, making history in the midst of a pandemic and becoming one of the greatest successes of 2021. We discuss all the details in the following paragraphs.

The MonsterVerse hasn’t made great strides during its development, but from time to time it makes the right decisions and fans are delighted with the images on screen. The first trailer of Godzilla vs. Kong It was a complete boom for social media when it was released earlier in the year and attracted the attention of viewers. The film hit theaters and HBO Max on March 24 and was one of the first films in the pandemic to enjoy solid grossing after months of disappointments in Hollywood.

$ 100 million is the amount he just raised Godzilla vs. Kong in the United States, becoming the second film to surpass this mark only behind A Quiet Place Part II – 93%. Globally, the Duel of the Titans carries US $ 440 million, a pretty good figure if we take into account the difficult conditions that films still have to reach good numbers at the box office. The MonsterVerse can feel confident that its next installment is already insured, will it be able to go further than its predecessors? So far there are no in-depth details about the next production.

Godzilla vs. Kong brings us back to the famous beasts most representative of pop culture. The film is full of incredible scenes in the company of the stellar pair, multiple battles of amazing titans in which the viewer has the opportunity to enjoy to the fullest. Although the film is far from being exceptional, we were able to enjoy the fantasy of its proposal, the duel between the monstrous gods and their final reconciliation; it is ultimately a solid delivery that works for momentary fun and not to forget that the adventures are not over yet.

The MonsterVerse started a few years ago with the premiere of Godzilla (2014) – 74%, a start that satisfactorily fulfills its purpose of entertaining the viewer. For 2017 Kong: La Isla Calavera appears on the billboard – 76%, a delivery better received by critics. In 2019 Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41% – hit the screens, a film that was beaten tirelessly by the press, however, it gave us a little advance Godzilla vs. Kong in the end credits and the sequel turned out to be up to scratch. Now fans have no choice but to wait for future announcements of the saga, longing that the following installments continue to be exceeded.

As of yet, Warner Bros. has not offered details on their next MonsterVerse movie but it’s clear they won’t be stopping with productions anytime soon. The Toho Beasts still have a lot to offer audiences, especially now that Hollywood has the resources to bring them to the big screen in the most spectacular way. Who will be the next creatures to face off and steal the excitement of the fans?

The outlook for Hollywood in 2021 looks friendlier. This year there are still several major premieres ahead and we are certain that they will easily surpass the US $ 100 million mark in the United States, and that they will go even further. What will be the next hit?

