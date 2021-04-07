Godzilla vs Kong surpassed the Snyder Cut and Wonder Woman 1984

Godzilla vs Kong was a huge success, to the point that it surpassed the Snyder Cut and Wonder Woman 1984 on HBO Max.

Godzilla vs Kong has been well received in theaters in different parts of the world. In the United States, the film managed to exceed expectations and reached the largest premiere of the pandemic; while in Spain, it managed to get number one. In North America, the success is even more striking because the same day it hit the big screen, it also hit HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, without having to pay an extra amount to see it.

Of course the company did not disclose how many people saw Adam Wingard’s film on the platform, but they did point out that it was “the largest audience for a movie or series since the launch on HBO Max.” To know how well Godzilla vs Kong did on the platform, we must pay attention to the analysis of the independent company Samba TV.

How well did it go?

According to Samba TV, Godzilla vs Kong was viewed in 3.6 million households in its first three days. That result is better than Wonder Woman 1984, which attracted 2.2 million subscribers in its first five days, and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the only one available only in streaming, which was seen in 1.8 million households in its first five days.

This company only receives the data from Smart TV, and counts each account that plays at least five minutes of content (which clearly benefits the Snyder Cut and its four hours). In this way, these figures do not include people who have watched movies through their tablets or smartphones. But without a doubt, Warner Media is serving a lot with its strategy of simultaneous releases.