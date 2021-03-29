Godzilla vs Kong sets a box office record in “the age of the pandemic”

Godzilla vs Kong has already been released in some countries and it is a success, especially thanks to China, where they love this type of film.

The movie Godzilla vs Kong It is already the best international box office debut of a film by Hollywood since the pandemic was decreed globally. Since only in China it has obtained 78 million dollars and in total accumulates more than 121 million.

If movie like Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) and Pacific Rim: Insurrection (2018) were a success in China while in the rest of the world they did not work so well, it is logical that Godzilla vs Kong has burst the Asian giant’s box office. Now we have to see how it does it in other countries, where restrictions are much stricter and cinemas have limited capacity. But even so, the confrontation of these two great monsters of the cinema has obtained spectacular data in a moment as delicate as this.

In the United States it will probably not raise as much, since it can also be seen by HBO Max. Which will make viewers think several times before going to theaters. Although clearly Godzilla vs Kong It is a show made for theaters.

What is the movie about?

The official synopsis for Godzilla vs Kong:

“Legends collide when these mythical adversaries meet in a spectacular battle with the fate of the world at stake. Kong and his protectors set out on a dangerous journey to find their true home. With them is Jia, a young orphan with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, creating a swath of destruction across the world. The epic clash between the two Titans, instigated by unseen forces, is just the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the Earth’s core. “

The movie Godzilla vs Kong It is directed by Adam Wingard and has a spectacular cast led by Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick and Brian Tyree Henry.