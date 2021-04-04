“Godzilla vs. Kong” scores a pandemic record of $ 48.5 million in US premiere

By Rebecca Rubin

LOS ANGELES, USA, Apr 4 (Variety.com) – “Godzilla vs. Kong” set a box office record for the pandemic era, giving Hollywood studios and theater owners hope that people will be ready to go back to the movies after a year of watching TV at home.

The Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment film generated $ 32 million over the weekend and $ 48.5 million in its first five days of release, by far the best debut since the arrival of the coronavirus.

Before this weekend, “Wonder Woman 1984” had had a three-day start at $ 16.7 million, followed by “Tom and Jerry” at $ 14 million.

The results of “Godzilla vs. Kong” are especially impressive because the film is also available to HBO Max subscribers at no additional cost. It’s unclear how many people have streamed the movie.

David A. Gross, who runs film consultancy Franchise Entertainment Research, called opening weekend ticket sales “strong” given “still tough conditions.”

More than 50% of the country’s movie theaters have reopened, but many – including those in New York and Los Angeles – have operated with reduced capacity to comply with pandemic security protocols.

“Although it is half of what it would be under normal circumstances, the weekend is a clear and positive indication that cinema has inherent strengths that are not going away,” added Gross.

