‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘raises over $ 120 million in world premiere

‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘has grossed about $ 121.8 million in theaters in 38 countries around the world. More than double the 53 million that ‘Tenet’ raised in its premiere at the end of last summer, thus becoming the best post-pandemic premiere of a film at an international level.

The 70.3 million achieved in its launch in China stand out, a collection that is between the 67.6 million collected by ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ in its premiere in 2019 and the 73 million collected by’ Kong: The Skull Island ‘in its premiere in 2017. It is the best launch of a foreign film in the Asian country since 2019, where curiously the two mentioned installments of the MonsterVerse raised more than in the United States.

Despite the restrictions present in much of the world, the film has also achieved great records in countries such as Mexico (6.3 million), Australia (6.3 million), Russia (5.8 million), Taiwan (5, 2 million) or India (4.8 million), ranking as one of the best releases in Warner Bros. history in virtually all of them.

A Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment production that has also comfortably ranked number one at the much-needed Spanish box office, although figures have not yet transcended.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘will not be released in the United States until this Wednesday, March 31. Despite doing it simultaneously in theaters and HBO Max, the film is also expected to become the best post-pandemic premiere in its country of origin, with an estimated gross of more than 20.2 that ‘Tenet raised. ‘late last summer.

Could the fourth (and apparently last) installment of the MonsterVerse exceed the 363.1 million dollars that the aforementioned Christopher Nolan film raised worldwide in 2020, and which by the way was also distributed by Warner Bros. itself?

What does seem certain is that whatever happens, it will not become the highest-grossing film of 2021: This honor has it ‘Hola Mama’, Chinese production that has raised to date 825 million dollars. Only in China.

Postscript. What is the best movie in the MonsterVerse?

Postscript. ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘- Dawn of Justice.