‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘raises nearly $ 50 million in its North American premiere

‘Godzilla vs. Kong‘has raised about 48.5 million (always) dollars during its first five days of showing in theaters in the United States, from Wednesday, March 31 to Sunday, April 4. In what will be the weekend, from Friday to Sunday, the film, shown in a total of 3,064 cinemas across the country, will have grossed about 32.2 million.

The fourth installment of the MonsterVerse has exceeded the most optimistic forecasts, which pointed to a collection of just over 40 million and has not only become the best post-pandemic premiere on US soil, but also throughout the week It will become, directly, the highest grossing film released in that country since the coronavirus changed everything over ‘Trolls 2 – World Tour’ and ‘Tenet’, both with a collection of about 58 million.

Although it is still too early to know, estimates right now suggest that the film, with a stupendous CinemaScore of A, could end its commercial run in the United States above 100 million, which goes without saying that given the circumstances – sanitary restrictions , simultaneous premiere on HBO Max, etc. – will be a better than good and above all hopeful result.

According to local media such as THR, only 55% of North American cinemas have reopened, by 20% of Canadians. All of them, as in Spain, subject to capacity limitations and other types of sanitary measures.

With regard to the international market, the film has accumulated a total of 236.9 million since last week, which is 285.4 in the whole world if we take into account what was collected in the United States. In its second week on the bill, the film has grossed 71.6 million, which is 37% less than in the first. Again Chino stands out, where it adds 44.2 million to a total of 137.1 million.

With regard to Spain, and after being seen by about half a million people during Holy Week, the film has accumulated a total of 3.6 million dollars since its premiere on March 26, remaining of course as an option. preferred by Spanish viewers and with records that to serve as an example, already equaled ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, ranking as the third highest grossing post-pandemic film in our country, just behind ‘Los Croods: Una new age ‘,’ Tenet ‘and’ Father there is only one 2 ‘.