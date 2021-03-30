‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘opens raising 1.4 million euros in Spain

It had been more than a year that a collection like last weekend had not been registered in our cinemas. It was from January 24 to 26, 2020 when The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle, with Robert Downey Jr, debuted earning 1.7 million euros. Were still the times before the pandemic. Now, according to the still tentative data from ComScoreMovies, the premiere of Godzilla vs. Kong was settled last weekend with a collection of 1.4 million. And this taking into account that the stories of kaijus it is not that they are used to devastate when they are released in Spain.

Nor is it bad at all what the feature film Tom and Jerry has obtained, mixing animation and real characters, debuting with 419,722 euros and ranking second among the highest grossing companies. It is another of the gifts that he has brought us, on the big screen, the premieres of this Holy Week (At the moment, with slightly less restrictions and more open rooms).

Tom, Jerry (and Chloë Grace Moretz) in an image from the movie Warner Animation Group

Four great novelties. To Godzilla vs. Kong and Tom Jerry, we should add the premieres of Nomadland, one of the clear favorites at the Oscars, and also the fantastic action and adventure proposal starring Jovovich mile, Monster Hunter, directed again by her husband, Paul WS Anderson. They have been, respectively, the third and fourth in the list of the highest grossing companies.

‘Nomadland’ and the Oscar effect. Although, say, it only has six Oscar nominations, the Chloé zhao is the great favorite to obtain the best film and direction (script, editing, photography and leading actress for a Frances McDormand who already has two statuettes, are his other candidacies). In his first weekend he has made 217,358 euros.

The best averages per room. Naturally, Godzilla vs. Kong is the one with the best figures. Released on 426 screens (and 291 cinemas) its average is 3,353 euros per screen. It is followed by Tom and Jerry with an average of € 887 euros (it was exhibited on 473 screens). And that of Nomadland has been 744 (showing in 292 theaters). What was said. It seems that there is desire to return to theaters.

The 10 highest grossing in Spain (from March 26 to 28)

‘Godzilla vs. Kong’Cinemania

one – Godzilla vs. Kong. 1,428,341 euros and 213,847 viewers in three days.

two – Tom and Jerry. 419,722 euros and 65,935 viewers in three days.

3 – Nomadland. 219,922 euros and 32,818 spectators in three days (accounting for the collection of the passes prior to Friday).

4 – Monster Hunter. 155,445 euros and 22,864 viewers.

5 – Raya and the last dragon. 83,514 euros (and in 24 days accumulates 834,029 euros and 139,573 viewers).

6 – Immune. 65,906 euros (and in 10 days, 222,857 euros and 37,651 viewers).

7 – The Croods 2: A New Era. 53,708 euros (and in 96 days, 4,383,600 euros and 746,299 viewers).

8 – Minari. Family history. 46,959 euros (and in 17 days, 360,245 euros and 62,674 viewers).

9 – The translators. 35,801 euros (and in 10 days, 144,466 euros and 24,440 viewers).

10- Small details. 24,160 euros (and in 31 days, 466,788 euros and 74,063 viewers).