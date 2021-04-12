Godzilla vs Kong is the highest grossing film in the middle of COVID

In the middle of a cinema box office going through COVID-19, Godzilla vs Kong became the highest grossing film in the United States.

Godzilla vs. Kong continues to top the box office worldwide. Within the United States, these two protagonists are largely responsible for the cinemas returning to normal. That said, it should be noted that the film released by Warner Bros managed to multiply the proceeds in theaters since its arrival prior to Easter.

On its second weekend, Godzilla vs. Kong added $ 13.38 million to a total of $ 69.5 million. After 12 days in theaters, Adam Wingard’s film managed to become the highest-grossing film in the United States during the year of the pandemic. In this way, the film managed to surpass Tenet, the Christopher Nolan film that grossed 57.9 million in its country of origin.

Despite the fact that the tape had a drop with respect to its first weekend collection (58%), it is great news that has just been released. On the other hand, let’s not forget that it is quite normal that the premieres at Easter raise a lot and then go down over time. In addition, let us also highlight that Godzilla vs Kong does not have, for the moment, a great adversary to compete with him on the card.

For surpassing Tenet

In the rest of the markets, Godzilla vs Kong is emerging as the big winner. The film has already reached $ 357.8 million worldwide, of which $ 288.3 has been raised in markets outside of the US It will soon overtake Tenet globally, which grossed $ 363.1 million.

It should be noted that in the international market the drop has been 66%. China is the country in which it has raised the most so far: 165.4 million. In his second weekend he managed to add 12.9 million, losing the first position of the box office against the Chinese comedy ‘Sister’. The rest of the countries where Adam Wingard’s film managed to raise a lot are Australia (16 million), Mexico (15.8 million), Taiwan (11.7 million) and Russia (11.1 million). While he is still the big star, there are rumors of a second part.