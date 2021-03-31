Godzilla vs Kong is the best premiere at the Spanish box office

Share

After the premiere of Tenet a while ago, Godzilla vs Kong went on to become the best premiere at the Spanish box office.

After so long, blockbusters have reached theaters in our country. On this occasion, we meet again with figures similar to last summer, in which ‘Tenet’ or ‘Father there is only one 2’ managed to reach the top of the box office. This weekend’s total jumps to 2.7 million euros and 418,472 viewers, according to comScore data. This means more than double that of the previous week and where Godzilla vs. Kong is in first place.

Of all of them the winner was Godzilla vs Kong, which debuted with 1.47 million euros, very similar to the premiere of Tenet in summer. More than 220,000 people have gone to see the confrontation of the moment. This results in it being, by far, the best premiere of the year. The film managed to exceed 495,000 euros for Raya and the last dragon. This is also a great piece of information for the franchise as it greatly improves the 458,000 euros of the premiere of Godzilla: King of the Monsters and stays very close to that of Kong: Skull Island.

In addition to Godzilla vs Kong, another Warner Bros film also triumphs. In second place is Tom and Jerry. It opens far from number one, with 431,338 euros and 67,800 spectators, but it will surely improve its total a lot with the week of Easter holidays and the impossibility of making trips. In third place is one of the great favorites for the Best Picture Oscar: Nomadland. It does so with 223,151 euros and 33,143 viewers. In fourth place is Monster Hunter, the new film by Milla Jovovich, which earned 163,000 euros and 24,072 viewers. Close the top 5: Raya and the last dragon, which suffers a lot from the barrage of premieres and falls by 60% compared to the previous week. Its total already reaches 835,922 euros.

