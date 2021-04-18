Godzilla vs. Kong is still at the top, already adds 80.5 million dollars – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between the lines

“Godzilla vs. Kong ”remained at the top of the national box office on its third opening weekend. The Legendary Movie and Warner Bros added another $ 7.7 million, increasing his North American account to $ 80.5 million.

The film appears to be the first to cross $ 100 million in the US and Canada since the pandemic began. Its ticket sales are especially notable, and not just because movie theaters across the country have been running at reduced capacity. “Godzilla vs. Kong ”has been available on HBO Max for subscribers, which means that people who pay for the streaming service can watch it at home at no additional charge. The entire Warner Bros. roster for 2021 will follow a similar release pattern.

Given the deteriorating market, new launches have been few and far between. That has unleashed “Godzilla vs. Kong ”and other remaining titles on the box office charts.

Universal’s “Nobody,” an action thriller starring Bob Odenkirk, came in second with $ 2.5 million. The film has grossed $ 19 million in the United States and $ 34 million globally in four weeks. Due to an agreement between Universal and several theater chains, including AMC and Cinemark, the public can now rent “Nobody” on demand.

Sony’s “The Unholy” clinched third place with $ 2 million in its third weekend in theaters. The thriller has generated $ 9.5 million to date.

Disney’s action adventure “Stripe and the Last Dragon” came in fourth with $ 1.9 million over the weekend. The family movie, which has been offered on Disney Plus for a premium charge of 30, has amassed $ 37 million in North America since it first hit theaters.

Rounding out the top five is Warner Bros’ “Tom and Jerry,” an animated / live-action hybrid about the infamous cat and mouse duo. He raised $ 1.1 million, bringing his North American account to $ 42 million. Like “Godzilla vs. Kong, ”the film is also available on HBO Max for 31 days. Globally, “Tom and Jerry” reached a notable milestone at the box office, surpassing $ 100 million in ticket sales.

