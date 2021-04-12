‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘is already the highest grossing post-COVID movie in the US and is going to surpass’ Tenet’ worldwide

Godzilla and King Kong continue to do their thing at the box office around the world. In America, the two titans are responsible for bringing cinemas back to life: the film released by Warner Bros has multiplied its earnings in theaters since its arrival prior to Easter.

On its second weekend, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘has added $ 13.38 million to a total of $ 69.5 million. After 12 days in theaters, Adam Wingard’s film has become the highest-grossing film in the United States during the year of the pandemic. Thus it surpasses ‘Tenet’, the Christopher Nolan film that grossed 57.9 million in his country of origin.

It’s good news despite the sharp drop that the film has had with respect to the collection of its first weekend: 58%. On the one hand, it is relatively normal that the Easter premieres drop much after their debut (‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ had a drop of 69%), but on the other it must be taken into account that ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘does not have great titles competing with him.

As we said, overproduction is helping US theaters return to normal, but pre-COVID-19 numbers are still a long way off. The rest of the movies in theaters are grossing much less than ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, and the influx of the public this weekend has meant only 25% of what there was on the same dates two years ago.

Godzilla and King Kong take over Earth

Also in the rest of the markets is leading ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘. It already amasses $ 357.8 million worldwide, of which $ 288.3 has been raised in markets outside the US. It will soon surpass ‘Tenet’, which grossed 363.1 million.

In the international market the fall has been 66%. China is the country in which it has raised the most so far: 165.4 million. In its second weekend it has totaled 12.9 million, losing the top spot at the box office to the Chinese comedy ‘Sister’. The rest of the countries where Adam Wingard’s film has grossed the most are Australia (16 million), Mexico (15.8 million), Taiwan (11.7 million) and Russia (11.1 million).

Otherwise, ‘Mortal Kombat’ has already been released in some markets (Russia, Saudi Arabia, Thailand or Taiwan, for example) and has started its career with 10.7 million dollars. The new Warner Bros bet hits Spanish cinemas this weekend.