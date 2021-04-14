‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘is already the highest grossing film of the year in Spain

Only three weeks has it taken ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘to become the highest grossing film so far in 2021 in Spain. It is not much to say, with a first quarter marked by the successive waves of the coronavirus pandemic, closed cinemas, uncertainty and a flagrant absence of commercial films. The public has responded well to the premiere of this blockbuster by Warner Bros., which after the weekend of April 9 to 11 already amasses a total of 4.96 million euros in Spanish cinemas (that is, at this point already has passed the 5 million mark). It thus surpasses ‘The Croods: A new era’, which has been on the bill for four months and has raised 4.68 million euros (of which, just over one million euros are from the last days of 2020).

But ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘will not be able to keep the Spanish box office afloat on its own for much longer. The total accumulated by the films of the top 20 during the weekend has been of little more than 2 million euros, a marked fall with respect to the Holy Week. And in fact one of the films that has lost the most viewers is Adam Wingard’s blockbuster, which falls 48% and adds only 621,713 euros to those almost five million. It still maintains a good average of 1,931 euros per cinema, but these proposals do not usually have as good a resistance as family-cut films. We will see how much and how it is maintained.

In second place in the ranking continues to be Warner Bros. which is, as we never tire of repeating, the “major” in Hollywood that has risked the most (and won) in theaters during the pandemic. ‘Tom and Jerry’ raises 310,255 euros in its third week, which adds up to a total of 1.7 million euros. It is not working as well as ‘The Croods 2’, which in its third week after Christmas already amassed 3.3 million, but it is doing much better than ‘Raya and the last dragon’, the disappointment of Disney that raised 733,155 euros in three weeks (and this weekend, his fifth on the billboard, still going for 1.2 million). It is not crazy to anticipate that ‘Tom and Jerry’ will hold up well for a few weeks and hit 2.5 or 3 million with no problems.

The effect of the awards season marks the next places in the ranking. In third position is ‘Nomadland’, the favorite to sweep the Oscars. Released by Disney a month in advance before including it in Star, the brand of non-family content on Disney +, Chloé Zhao’s film is about to reach one million euros at the box office. In its third week it has raised 197,827 euros and it is certain that it will remain well, at least, until the Oscars.

‘Another Round’ is the highest grossing premiere of the weekend. Nominated for two Academy Awards and rave reviews, This BTeam proposal debuts with 193,182 euros (a total of 197,783 thanks to some previews in various cinemas in the country) and a not inconsiderable average of 1,192 euros collected per cinema. It is the third highest of the weekend, behind ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘and’ Vivo ‘, a religious documentary that has achieved an impressive average of 5,582 euros in each of the six cinemas where it was screened. As for the Thomas Vinterberg film, word of mouth and the Oscars run is sure to keep it in good stead for a few more weeks.

Closes the ranking ‘Pray for us’, Sony’s horror proposal that in its second week has raised 171,000 euros. A total of 556,032 euros that will not go much beyond a million, hopefully.

The other premieres that have entered the top 20 are ‘Cuñados’ and ‘I Care a Lot’. The first is a Spanish comedy by Filmax that has had favorable reviews and debuts with 76,908 euros, we will see if it has some traction in the coming weeks. The second is a black comedy for which Rosamund Pike won the Golden Globe a few weeks ago. It has had a very limited premiere by Vertice, raising a total of 11,424 euros in 35 cinemas. It probably won’t go much higher.

Reinforcements arrive: ‘Mortal Kombat’

We were saying that ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘will not be able to keep the Spanish box office afloat without the help of other attractive proposals for the public. We’ll see if ‘Mortal Kombat’ are enough reinforcements. It is, again, a proposal from Warner Bros., so it will surely be the most watched film of this weekend, but we will see if it manages to attract so many viewers as to reach or exceed one million euros.

Other proposals with commercial potential are ‘A promising young woman’, another of the Oscars’ favorites, and ‘A vet in Burgundy’, a French comedy by Caramel that will undoubtedly work with a certain type of audience.