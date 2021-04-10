Godzilla vs. Kong is about to surpass Tenet and become the highest grossing film of the pandemic

Finding ourselves in the middle of a pandemic that has hit the film industry in a catastrophic way, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% has been a heroic movie, not only did it get millions of views on HBO Max, it also made millions of people around the world buy a movie ticket and make it a hit. Now, the film is close to becoming the highest grossing in Hollywood during the pandemic, a title that until now occupied Tenet – 83% by Christopher Nolan.

Tenet was released in theaters in September 2020, and at the end of its time in theaters it grossed US $ 57.9 million at the domestic box office (United States and Canada), and US $ 305.2 million at the international box office, for a total of US $ 363.1 millions globally. The figure was good from the point of view that the pandemic had deeply affected the film exhibition industry, but for the studio it meant millionaire losses, since the film’s budget was US $ 200 million.

Godzilla vs. Kong, on the other hand, it also has a budget of between US $ 160 – 200 million, but today it already exceeded Tenet in its grossing at the domestic box office, with US $ 60 million, leaving behind Nolan’s feature film and its US $ 58 million. Regarding the collection at a global level, The Wrap ensures that Godzilla vs. Kong in a week it will have crossed US $ 400 million, making it the first Hollywood movie to reach that amount since Bad Boys Forever – 87%, which raised US $ 426.5 million before the pandemic.

In China there are already two films that have exceeded US $ 500 million during the pandemic: Detective Chinatown 3 Y Hola Mama, which raised US $ 686 million and US $ 821 million respectively. However, for Hollywood the Chinese market is still very important, only in China Godzilla vs. Kong has raised much more than in the United States, US $ 161 million in 16 days, according to Forbes, which places it above what Godzilla II: King of the Monsters achieved in the Asian country – 41% (US $ 135 millions).

Earnings from Godzilla vs. Kong They are not as important as the fact that people have finally decided to attend the cinema, because as several international studies have shown, such as those compiled by Canacine, movie theaters are safe spaces and the risk of contagion from Covid-19 is practically nil due to the security measures that have been taken.

Godzilla vs. Kong It has also shown that, in an age dominated by superheroes, there is still room for other kinds of shows. Although the stories of the humans have failed to connect with the public, the colossal combat between the titans was enough to convince people that it was worth going to the movies and most of the critics were enough, as it received a majority of reviews positive.

This tape may be the end of the MonsterVerse, but fans made the hashtag #ContinueTheMonsterVerse viral with the intention of not. It seems that our desire for giant monsters is still present. In this century, in addition to the aforementioned Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures film universe, we had notable works of the genre such as Cloverfield: Monster – 77% and Titans of the Pacific – 71%.

We do not know if upcoming theatrical releases will easily surpass Godzilla vs. Kong, but if we had to bet on one, it would be those related to superheroes; James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max in August, while Marvel Studios will premiere Black Widow, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

