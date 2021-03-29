Godzilla vs Kong in your house!

Godzilla vs Kong, the movie that everyone is talking about right now! If you haven’t seen it, don’t worry because we’re not spoiling it here, but you really can’t miss this movie, it’s better than we all think. But if you want to have it in your home, we will tell you how to do it.

Although Godzailla vs Kong you can enjoy it only in cinemas, no one said that you can’t at least get acclimated with its wonderful soundtrack, since that one is official and we bring it to you in Music News.

In this movie you are going to live a little of everything, you will even scream from the anxiety of the fights that are lived in the film, (Or ​​it was just me), you are probably going to love and cry in this film, but what better way than to save as a precious memory Godzilla vs Kong in the comfort of your home with the list of songs that are part of this production.

Here’s the official Godzilla vs Kong soundtrack:

Pensacola, Florida (Godzilla Theme) Skull Island (Kong Theme) Apex CyberneticsA New LanguageJust NowTasman SeaThrough ThereAntarcticaHollow EarthThe ThroneLunchNuclear BlastThe Royal AxMegaHong Kong

If you were expecting us to link to the movie, of course it will not happen, remember to say no to piracy, and better go and enjoy this wonderful experience in the cinema. Remember to set aside your places in advance because there are very few seats available in the cinema due to the new normal, go with all the sanitary measures and respect the healthy distance.

Enjoy this soundtrack and imagine what happens before seeing the movie! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRLsYP7MYJg