Godzilla vs. Kong has two tributes to Neon Genesis Evangelion

While superheroes seem to be the favorite characters of the public today, there are still many who long to see gigantic monsters (and robots) fighting and destroying buildings around them, and to meet that need Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, a film that did not disappoint fans and has surprisingly received mostly positive reviews. What not everyone knows is that it has two tributes to Neon Genesis Evangelion, the legendary anime about robots and giant monsters that marked an entire generation.

Neon Genesis Evangelion, created by Hideaki Anno, is about humanity’s conflict against terrible creatures known as Angels (apostles in its original Japanese version). To deal with these beings, humans rely on the Evas, giant monsters with all the appearance of a robot, but which are really bio mechas. Due to the use of Judeo-Christian religious symbols, the series was controversial in the West and is a favorite in part because of its enigmatic ending.

In Godzila vs. Kong director Adam Wingard or screenwriter Terry Rossio wanted to pay tribute to Evangelion. According to IGN, the movie has two references to anime, the first and most obvious being the scene of the aircraft carriers where Kong is transported and Godzilla starts attacking underwater. That scene is very similar to chapter 8 “Asuka arrives in Japan”, where Asuka Langley appears for the first time and while traveling her Eva unit on an aircraft carrier they are attacked by the angel Gaghiel.

As in Evangelion, where the humans are forced to activate Eva 02 to fight the sea monster, in Godzilla vs. Kong They must free Kong to face the giant reptile. Just like in the animated series, before the monster duel breaks out, the humans try unsuccessfully to stop Godzilla with conventional weapons like torpedoes and missiles.

The other scene that has a subtle reference to the first chapter of Evangelion, is when [alerta de SPOILER], Demián Bichir’s character orders Dr. Serizawa’s son to activate Mechagodzilla, a moment very similar to when Gendo Ikari orders his son to get on Eva 01 with the iconic phrase “Get on the damn robot, Shinji.”

In the past, Evangelion fans also pointed out several similarities between the famous anime and Guillermo del Toro’s film Titanes del Pacífico – 71%, however, on that occasion the Mexican filmmaker declared that his work was a tribute to various giant monsters that marked in their childhood, but the series of Hideaki anno it was not a direct influence.

The creator of Evangelion was also responsible for the script and co-direction of Shin Godzilla – 88%, a reboot of Gojira (1954) which was the Japanese response to Godzilla (2014) – 74%, the first installment of the MonsterVerse that returned to the kaiju in its stage where it serves as a hero of Earth and not as in its origins that it was a threat and an allegory of nuclear energy.

The previous installment of the MonsterVerse, Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41%, was well received by fans because it provided much more action and more monsters than its predecessor, but unlike Kong: Skull Island – 76%, who had a more or less positive reception from the critics and a good box office collection, Godzilla II: King of the Monsters it failed both ways. In the case of Godzilla vs. Kong there are good expectations for box office sales, despite the fact that we are still in the Covid-19 pandemic. As for the reactions of the public and the critics, we already know that they were much better than those of the previous film.

