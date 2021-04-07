‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘has been seen more than the Snyder Cut and’ Wonder Woman 1984 ‘on HBO Max

There was a desire for overproduction. The arrival of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘to theaters has been a great joy for exhibitors in a lot of territories, such as in the United States, where it has exceeded expectations and has been crowned as the largest premiere of the pandemic, or in Spain, where it has occupied the number one with figures we haven’t seen since ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘. In North America the success is more striking even because the same day it hit the big screen it also made it to HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming platform, without having to pay any extra beyond the subscription.

As usual, the company has not disclosed how many people have seen Adam Wingard’s film on the platform, although they have indicated that it was “the largest audience for a movie or series since the launch on HBO Max.” We have to go to the analysis of the independent company Samba TV to get an idea of ​​how good the debut of the streaming film has been. And the results are great. According to Samba TV, ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘has been seen in 3.6 million homes in its first three days. That result is better than that of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, which attracted 2.2 million subscribers in its first five days, and that ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, the only one that was available only in streaming. , which was seen in 1.8 million homes in its first five days.

This company only receives data from Smart TV, and counts each account that plays at least five minutes of content (which benefits the Snyder Cut and its four hours). Therefore, in these figures we do not find those who have seen the movies on tablets or smartphones. But it is still great data for WarnerMedia’s strategy of releasing each of its 2021 films both in theaters and on HBO Max. ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘has shown strength for both mediums.

Next: ‘Mortal Kombat’

The next Warner Bros. film that will follow this model of simultaneous release in the United States will be the new adaptation of ‘Mortal Kombat’. It will hit theaters and HBO Max on April 23, While in Spain we will only see it in theaters from April 16. Will he be able to maintain the good reception that Godzilla and King Kong have had?