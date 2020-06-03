That the Godzilla vs Kong movie is already age-rated is great news, as that means we’ll soon have the trailer available.

Godzilla vs Kong It just received the PG-13 age rating, this is no surprises because it’s what great studio movies are after. Since children under 13 have to enter accompanied, which is not restricted to anyone, something that does make a higher rating. That consideration has been earned for having “intense sequences of creature violence / destruction and brief language.”

But also that having the official rating confirms two great news for Godzilla vs Kong. On the one hand the film is already finished and ready to be released and on the other, the trailer will arrive very soon. So we will have to be very attentive to the publications of Legendary Pictures / Warner Bros.

What will the film be about?

Godzilla vs Kong is the epic conclusion to this monsterverse that started in 2014 with the movie Godzilla. Then we could see Kong: The Skull Island (2017) and also premiered Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). Now we can see both titanic beings facing each other, in what will be one of the most spectacular and destructive movies of recent times.

For now there are not many details of the plot, but almost that is the least of it. The important thing is that the fights are spectacular and destroy everything in their path.

Directed by Adam Wingard (Death Note) has a cast headed by Kyle Chandler, Julian Dennison, Millie Bobby Brown, Zhang Ziyi, Van Marten, Jessica Henwick and Lance Reddick.

Godzilla vs Kong will train on November 2020. Hopefully they will soon publish the first trailer and show us a brief preview of what awaits us in theaters. Do you want to see this movie? Leave us your comments below.