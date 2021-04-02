Godzilla vs. Kong had the best box office for a premiere since 2020

More than a year after the Covid-19 epidemic was declared a pandemic, cinemas have been one of the most affected businesses, as they had to close their theaters for a long time and since their reopening they have had to find ways to attract again to the people – still fearful – to the seats. Taking into account this situation and although in some parts of the world it is already in its second week on the billboard, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% has surprised on its first day of release in US cinemas, as it has taken the best box office, one that it has not seen since March 2020 (via ScreenRant).

Legendary’s giant monster movie has found its audience thanks to its action scenes and visual effects. Critics who have already seen the film have noted that the film delivers what it promises with large-scale confrontations between these two creatures and although the story lacks force, the simple fact of seeing Godzilla fighting Kong has made theaters see activity in recent days.

In the United States, the situation has attracted more attention, since the film had the best box office for a premiere, profits that were not seen since March of last year, a situation that has raised hope in the owners of theaters, who have had very difficult months due to the pandemic.

After a year full of delays and many cinemas faced with great movies being sent to streaming, Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% got off to a good start. Tenet – 83% was the first major film to hit theaters in the midst of a pandemic, however, its box office was disappointing, as the health crisis was still ongoing and the vaccine was not yet a reality.

This led Warner Bros. to decide that it would launch simultaneously in cinemas and on its new streaming platform, HBO Max. This, logically, worried the owners of theaters, as they considered that people would no longer have reasons to attend the cinema. Despite this, the new figure raised by Legendary’s film is a hope, since all the critics were also emphatic that Godzilla vs. Kong it was a movie that had to be seen on the big screen.

Thus, on its first day in US theaters, the classic monster movie grossed $ 9.6 million, according to Deadline (via ScreenRant). No other film has earned this amount on its first day since March 2020, when United – 84% of Pixar took $ 12 million. Estimates place the total of five days of Godzilla vs. Kong at $ 20-30 million, but analysts say the movie could top that.

Not only is the movie’s box office a vindication for Warner Bros., it is also a promising sign that audiences want to return to theaters. Godzilla vs Kong It already broke international box office records after being released on March 24. Before the release of this film, Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% held the record for the highest opening day in the United States during the pandemic with a total of $ 7.5 million.

So now concerns that Warnes Bros. ‘release strategy could hamper a movie’s success seem unfounded. Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% have shown that the most loyal fans of a franchise will flock to theaters to see the show on the biggest screen possible.

