‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘gets the best theatrical release of the pandemic in the United States

‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘finally arrived in theaters in the United States and HBO Max on March 31, but it was the theaters that had all the hopes in the great confrontation of the MonsterVerse giants to attract viewers again after months and months closed. But what was the audience going to do, stay home and stream it at no extra cost or go to the movies?

According to the first box office data, the theatrical release has been better than expected. Adam Wingard’s film has raised $ 9.6 million on its first day, thus becoming the best debut of the entire pandemic.. It thus surpasses ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, which followed the same model of simultaneous release last December and grossed 7.5 million dollars on its first day in theaters.

The Warner Bros. film is the first since March of last year to reach more than 3,000 theaters thanks to the reopening of such important markets as Los Angeles and New York and the return of the Regal cinema chain, which had not yet returned. since they had to close for quarantine. The box office forecast for its first five days was around 20-30 million dollars, but it is very likely that it will end up reaching (or even exceeding) 30-40 million dollars. Viewers are coming off far more excited about the Godzilla vs. King Kong fight than their individual films, achieving the highest score among the under-18 audiences surveyed at exit. 74% of the questioned public chose the option “I would definitely recommend it”. The previous films did not achieve a higher Cinemascore score than the remarkable high, while ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘has achieved an A.

The light at the end of the tunnel

Although these are not figures similar to the pre-coronavirus world, it is very good news for exhibitors, especially since it is a movie that is also streamed at no additional cost beyond the subscription to HBO Max. 94% of theaters in the United States are open again, but in other countries things remain complicated. Despite this, the reception of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘is being great. Its worldwide total already exceeds $ 120 million and it has performed very well in China, where it debuted with $ 70 million.. In Spain it also achieved number one at the box office in its first weekend, earning 1.47 million euros and the title of the biggest premiere of the pandemic in our country since ‘Tenet’. Hopefully this is the sign that the waters are finally returning to their course.