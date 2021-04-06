Godzilla vs. Kong: fans ask for the MonsterVerse to continue and the director of Kong: Skull Island supports it – Tomatazos

Some thought that the MonsterVerse would not find a good place in the Hollywood industry due to the glitches seen in the first films. But things have changed thanks to Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, the most recent film in the saga that has surprised everyone with an exceptional gross in the midst of the global health crisis. Jordan Vogt-Roberts, director of Kong: Skull Island – 76%, speak out on social media and ask Legendary to keep the MonsterVerse going. Fans are eager to see more movies alongside the most incredible huge beasts in pop culture and the studio better take notice.

Godzilla vs. Kong It hit social media since the release of its first trailer in mid-January. Nobody expected that breakthrough bomb, a great promise about the epic confrontation that the protagonists would have. The footage achieved tens of millions of views in 24 hours, giving the MonsterVerse good hope to continue its journey in Hollywood. Legendary shared his excitement with a tweet in which he notes that the franchise has been very present in the trends of Twitter, and Jordan He retweeted the post asking the studio to give fans what they are asking for so much.

Give the people what they want … https://t.co/SxEEk2BSHR – (((Jordan Vogt-Roberts))) (@VogtRoberts) April 4, 2021

Godzilla vs. Kong It is directed by Adam Wingard. In the cast we once again have the participation of Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, in addition, Eiza González and Alexander Skarsgård joined; Kyle Chandler and Rebecca Hall. Like many recent movies, Godzilla vs. Kong was released simultaneously in cinemas and streaming due to the consequences caused by the global health crisis. The surprising thing about the situation is that instead of delaying the date further (as many other studios are doing with their productions) Legendary decided to advance it and the result was spectacular.

Box Office Mojo reported that Godzilla vs. Kong It has grossed $ 285 million at the global box office, the most impressive figure for a movie released in theaters during the pandemic. 2020 was a terrible year for the Hollywood industry, but the new MonsterVerse film shows that things are not lost for movie theaters, and that many people around the world feel committed to exhibitions. Very soon things could go back to the way they were before, Warner Bros. and Legendary have a lot of encouragement right there.

So far no sequel has been confirmed for the MonsterVerse but it is clear that both Legendary and Warner will not stand idly by. The success of now represents more work for the future and the fans already want to see the result. What other Toho beasts await us in the following adventures? We will have to wait a little longer to obtain solid information from the associated companies, but we can already imagine that the human plots will be increasingly relegated in the following productions, giving full prominence to the fascinating monsters.

The film industry has been disrupted like never before in its history due to the pandemic and all of us who enjoy the seventh art must deal with the consequences. In Mexico, we have also been greatly affected by the health crisis, including the largest cinema chains, Cinépolis and Cinemex, as well as many other smaller ones. We hope that 2021 arrives as a positive season for cinema, and that the great premieres of the future will be screened again as they should in theaters.

