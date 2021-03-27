Godzilla vs. Kong exceeds expectations at the box office and is a success

After the failure at the box office of Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41% (it only raised US $ 386.6 million with a budget of US $ 170 million), it did not seem that the MonsterVerse was still attractive to the general public, but that assumption has proven be very wrong, because Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% has been a success in its premiere, despite the fact that we are still in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From the release of the first trailer, which generated a lot of tweets and noise on social media, it seemed obvious that we were facing a potential box office success, but what was really crucial was the positive reviews that the film received. Godzilla vs. Kong combines two icons of the seventh art, King Kong and Godzilla, in an epic duel that functions as a show, like an amusement park, in the words of Martin Scorsese.

According to information from Deadline (via Comic Book Movie), the film directed by Adam Wingard, has been a success in China and is approaching US $ 50 million, so it is now believed that it will raise US $ 100 million when it ends. weekend, a figure higher than the US $ 70-90 million previously estimated. On the other hand, this number may seem negligible at another time, but since we are in the pandemic, it is a significant amount, just remember that Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% raised US $ 164.1 million worldwide during their time in theaters.

Currently in China and other countries you can already enjoy Godzilla vs. Kong on the big screen, but in the United States it will run until March 31, and will be available in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time, a strategy that was widely criticized at the time but is considered by some to be not so damaging to the industry. of the cinematographic exhibition.

The first reactions from the public also advanced that it was a potential success, as everyone praised the exciting fights of the giant monsters, despite the fact that the human plot was the weakest part, as it happened with the previous installments of Godzilla in the MonsterVerse.

It is not known at this time if Legendary and Warner Bros. have plans to continue the MonsterVerse franchise; of his first three installments, two were successful at the box office but Godzilla II: King of the Monsters received numerous negative reviews and did not raise expectations. The fact that Godzilla vs. Kong has been released in theaters in the middle of a pandemic could cause its collection to be below the predecessors, but perhaps if its success in HBO Max is very great, it will be an incentive to continue with the films of this cinematographic universe.

Godzilla is one of the most popular kaijus in history, it was created in Japan and its first film was an allegory of nuclear energy and its dangers, but King Kong preceded him as king of the giant monsters, with his first film released in 1933 .

This is the official synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong:

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong when these mythical adversaries find themselves in a spectacular battle with the fate of the world at stake. Kong and his protectors set out on a dangerous journey to find their true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphan with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the world. The epic clash between the two Titans, instigated by unseen forces, is just the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the Earth’s core.

