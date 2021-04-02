‘Godzilla vs Kong’ ending explained: who wins the battle?

Our review of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘All Monsterverse movies

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ spoilers below

Finally the film is already in theaters and we finally know the answer of which titan is the most powerful: Godzilla or King Kong. The epic film shows Godzilla and Kong set on a collision course by invisible forces, with the fate of the world at stake.

Unlike ‘King Kong vs Godzilla’ from 1962, there is a real winner in Godzilla vs Kong, as promised by director Adam Wingard, but not everything is as straightforward as it seems in the battle of the titans.

We are about to get into major spoilers to discuss the ending of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’. If you haven’t seen the movie yet, look away and come back once you’ve done it.

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ ending explained Who wins?

At the beginning of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’, Godzilla attacks an Apex Cybernetics facility for what appears to be no motive. Shady Apex CEO Walter Simmons (Demián Bichir) uses the attack as an excuse to recruit former Monarch scientist Dr. Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgård). Simmons believes that the Hollow Earth, the birthplace of all Titans, has a source of energy that can create a weapon to defeat Godzilla.

Lind used to work with Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall), Kong’s protector, and Apex wants Kong to help show them the way to the Hollow Earth. They think Kong would want to go home, rather than stay at the containment facility on Skull Island. Andrews agrees to help and, along with Apex executive Maya (Eiza González) and Andrews’ adopted daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle), who has a connection to Kong, they set out for the Hollow Earth entry point in Antarctica.

Warner Bros.

Godzilla senses that old rival Kong (his ancestors fought in an old war, you see) is in the world and attacks the convoy heading to Antarctica. Godzilla nearly drowned Kong, but Kong is saved when the ships shut off their power, making Godzilla think they have given up. The first round goes to Godzilla.

While all of this is going on, Madison (Millie Bobby Brown) is convinced that something is causing Godzilla to attack. Along with conspiracy theorist podcaster Bernie (Brian Tyree Henry) and his friend Josh (Julian Dennison), they infiltrate the destroyed Apex facility.

During the attack, Bernie, who was working undercover, thought he saw something that looked like the ORCA, a device that controlled the Titans in ‘King of the Monsters’. However, it is missing and all they find are Skullcrawler eggs that are shipped to Hong Kong. The trio unknowingly find themselves going to Hong Kong with the eggs.

Surprise, it turns out that Apex isn’t up to anything good and when they arrive in Hong Kong, the trio find themselves in a “sacrifice pit.” The Skullcrawlers are just bait for Apex to test out the Mechagodzilla they’ve built, which is controlled by a pilot (like the Jaegers in ‘Pacific Rim’, basically).

Apex needs the Hollow Earth power source to make Mechagodzilla work, and Godzilla attacked Apex due to the threat he poses.

Warner Bros YouTube

Having transported Kong to Antarctica to avoid another attack from Godzilla, Kong opens the way to the Hollow Earth and they discover an ecosystem similar to Skull Island. Kong finds the ancestral throne room where Kong acquires an ax made from one of the back plates of an ancient Godzilla.

Kong recharges the ax with the power source, but Maya only uses this as an opportunity to steal a token of the power and send it back to Apex in Hong Kong. Godzilla is about to attack Apex in Hong Kong, but he feels this power awaken and attacks the Hollow Earth from the Earth’s surface with an atomic breath.

In the carnage that follows, Maya and the rest of the Apex team are killed (sorry, not sorry), but Lind, Andrews, and their daughter make it to the surface safely.

Kong also heads to the surface with them and fights Godzilla again, but this time Kong has the advantage of his supercharged ax. It turns out that the ax can absorb Godzilla’s atomic breath and Kong knocks him out. The second round goes to Kong.

Legendary Pictures

However, Godzilla is a tough bastard and gets up for another round instantly. Without the ax loaded and a bit shattered from the previous fight, Godzilla overpowers Kong and pins him to the ground, but Godzilla relents before killing Kong.

The third round, and the final battle, is for Godzilla.

‘Godzilla vs Kong’ ending explained Who is Mechagodzilla?

However, that is not the end of the battles of the Titans. With Apex now in possession of the Hollow Earth power source, they manage to fully charge Mechagodzilla believing that they can control their robot through a psionic link with the pilot, Ren Serizawa (Shun Oguri), the son of the late scientist Ishirō Serizawa. .

This link is achieved through the use of two skulls of King Ghidorah whom Godzilla defeated in ‘King of the Monsters’. One skull is in Mechagodzilla and another in Apex’s lab, making Mechagodzilla a “living supercomputer … capable of intuitive learning.”

Unsurprisingly, things go awry and shortly after Mechagodzilla wakes up, the system becomes unstable, killing Ren. Mechagodzilla explodes, killing Simmons in the process, and the battle with Godzilla begins.

(Don’t worry, Madison, Bernie, and Josh manage to survive.)

Warner Bros.

Even Godzilla cannot compete against Mechagodzilla after his titanic fights with Kong and is on the brink of defeat. Kong is revived by Lind using one of the Apex crafts on Kong’s chest as a titan defibrillator, and enters the battle against the robotic titan after Jia persuades Kong (via sign language) that Godzilla is not. it is an enemy.

However, Mechagodzilla still has more than enough for the two weary titans until Josh short-circuits his controls, stopping Mechagodzilla. Godzilla charges Kong’s ax with atomic breath and Kong destroys Mechagodzilla by ripping off his head.

With the world saved from possible destruction by Mechagodzilla, Godzilla returns to the ocean and Kong is later seen ruling his new home in the Hollow Earth.

Phew.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io