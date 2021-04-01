‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘could be the great film success of the pandemic

“Godzilla vs. Kong”: who is the strongest monster? 1:01

New York (CNN Business) – Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Hollywood has closely watched any film that could provide information about the possible rebirth or demise of the film industry after the pandemic has subsided.

Hollywood could finally have that movie. It stars a radioactive lizard and a giant ape who fight for about an hour and 53 minutes.

“Godzilla vs. Kong ‘by Warner Bros. hit US theaters on Wednesday. The film, which also airs on HBO Max, is expected to earn more than $ 20 million over the holiday weekend. (Warner Bros., like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

That would be a pretty lackluster result in regular times, but it’s enough to make the film a potentially monstrous hit, with one of the biggest box office releases of the pandemic.

And with the pace of vaccines picking up, more major movies returning to studio hours, and increasing in-person attendance at movie theaters, the movie could herald better times for the troubled theater industry.

«’Godzilla vs. Kong ‘is important both financially and symbolically to a film industry that has been shaken to the core by the pandemic, “Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore, told CNN Business. “This weekend’s debut provides a real-time opportunity to gauge consumer enthusiasm for a movie that truly guarantees a big-screen experience, while being available at home with just a click and a subscription.”

“Godzilla vs. Kong »vs. the pandemic

For Warner Bros., “Godzilla vs. Kong ”already seems like a success.

The film opened last week in China, the world’s leading film market, and made a powerful debut there earning roughly $ 70 million.

It has already made more than $ 120 million at the global box office, a great performance considering that the last film in the Warner Bros. “MonsterVerse” series was “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” which made $ 394 million in all. the world in 2019, according to Comscore (SCOR).

And that was before the pandemic.

The film’s strong start in China can be seen as great news for US theater owners, who have struggled to find audiences to fill seats for more than a year.

Films like “Tenet,” “The Croods: A New Age,” and “Tom & Jerry” were notable releases in the past year, but have yielded mixed results at a box office disrupted by the pandemic.

“Godzilla vs. Kong ‘is arriving just as the tide seems to be turning for moviegoers. “Hollywood needs more popcorn movies in theaters if it is to cultivate a renaissance,” according to Jeff Bock, a senior analyst at entertainment research firm Exhibitor Relations.

“The return to form is a catch-22 for the industry, as none of the big budget launches thus far have met the studio’s expectations in terms of overall gross revenue,” said Bock. “To resonate with the general public, the film industry needs highly successful content. Pure and simple ».

Warner Bros. is in a “unique situation” as it is releasing movies in theaters and streaming, he added, because it helps “not only with theatrical display, but with its own growth in streaming.” The company announced in December that all of its 2021 movies would open in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously.

«The monstrous premiere [en China] this past weekend certainly helped engage potential audiences and helped continue to build buzz in North America, where theaters have been open but struggling, “added Bock. “With another great opening weekend, it will be a clear signal to the studios that audiences will not only feel safe returning to theaters, but will also be supportive of oversized offers this summer.”

PHOTOS | Movies and series coming to Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + and more in April

“A positive beacon for the industry”

And this summer in the Northern Hemisphere, even more than most summers, is essential for Hollywood.

Blockbusters like Disney and Marvel’s “Black Widow,” Universal’s “F9,” and Warner Bros.’s “The Suicide Squad” are set to open this summer. If the box office totals for those movies, and others like them, are even substantial, it will be a sign to Hollywood that cinema is moving in the right direction.

And it would also demonstrate that cinemas and streaming can coexist as some movies this summer, such as “Black Widow” and “The Suicide Squad”, will be available on both platforms simultaneously.

SIGHT: Marvel’s “Black Widow” to debut on Disney + and in theaters at the same time

It is still too early to say what the future will look like for an industry that has just had one of its worst years. But if “Godzilla vs. Kong ”can follow his strong debut in China with a solid theatrical display in the United States, he can show Hollywood that there is still some roar in the movies.

“The summer movie season, for obvious reasons, was virtually non-existent in 2020, and while the summer of 2021 may get off to a late start, there is reason for optimism,” Dergarabedian said. However, he noted that vaccines are key to restoring both consumer and study confidence.

“This summer movie season may prove to be a positive beacon for the industry heading into the fall / holiday season, 2022 and beyond,” he said.