‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘continues to lead the Spanish box office at Easter

The good run continues at the Spanish box office thanks to the latest releases, the latest blockbusters to arrive and the Easter holidays marked by the perimeter closures. The total, according to comScore, has remained in line with the previous weekend, with 2.77 million euros of collection among the twenty highest-grossing films and 424,068 viewers between Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘holds at the top of the ranking with plenty of advantage. In the three days of the weekend it has accumulated 1.19 million euros, but it has had a spectacular Easter if we look at the accumulated, which is already 3.93 million euros. In two weeks it is very close to the total of ‘The Croods: A new era’, one of the films that has best withstood the last waves of the pandemic. The animated film takes 4.57 million euros in fifteen weeks. The Warner Bros. monster movie falls only 19% compared to the weekend of its release, and has the best average per screen by far: 2,620 euros.

‘Tom and Jerry’, also from Warner, repeats in second position and adds another 438,213 euros to a total of 1.29 million euros, so he has also had a fruitful school vacation. It improves the data of the weekend of its premiere very slightly. The top 3 remains exactly the same as the previous week because ‘Nomadland’ also repeats its position. The Disney film improves by 11% the previous collection and adds 248,317 euros to a total of 678,455 euros.

The first premiere of the week is found in fourth position. Sony’s horror film ‘Pray for us’ debuted on 219 screens last Wednesday. Its collection has been 202,100 euros, which rises to 299,785 since Wednesday. Despite its wide presence, it hasn’t had a lot of hype so this fourth position was probably the best it could hope for. At least it has a relatively good average per screen of 923 euros. Closes the fifth position ‘Raya and the last dragon’, which exceeds the barrier of one million euros in its fifth week in theaters. In addition, the previous weekend’s collection increased by 49%, noting the children’s holidays. The same happens to ‘The Croods: A new era’, which increased the box office of the previous week by 77%.

The other two main premieres played in different leagues. eOne opted for a fairly limited rollout of ‘America vs. Billie Holiday’, with just 79 screens. It occupies the 12th position with a total of 41,375 euros raised since Wednesday. ‘Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna’ came out with 108 screens and is in thirteenth position with a total of 61,999 euros, the first days being stronger than the weekend. Such a fan-oriented film can be happy to have attracted more than 10,000 viewers in its first five days.

Another round of premieres

The candidates for the Oscars continue to arrive little by little in our cinemas. This week it is the turn of ‘Another Round’, one of the favorites for the Oscar for best international film, which has also achieved a nomination for its director, Thomas Vinterberg. The Spanish ‘Cuñados’, the award-winning film in Sitges ‘The cloud’ or the black comedy ‘I Care a Lot’ with Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage are other novelties of the week.