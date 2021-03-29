Godzilla vs. Kong becomes the most successful film of the weekend globally – Tomatazos

The world has surrendered to the supremacy of Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, the new MonsterVerse movies that can be considered the first to have had a really remarkable success in times of pandemic. Through Box Office Mojo it is reported that the film’s performance at the global box office is much more remarkable than what was really expected, a surprise in the midst of the global crisis that means a respite not only for the franchise, but also for the fact that the theatrical experience has not lagged as far behind as many had feared. Read on for all the details.

Godzilla vs. Kong pitches two of the greatest titans in popular culture. The critics of the film praise its great success: giving greater importance to its protagonists and not so much to the history of humans, which Godzilla II: The King of the Monsters did – 41% and that ended up disenchanting the public. In the new installment, you can see exactly what fans want: giant monsters in epic confrontations. And is that things looked more than promising from the first trailer released in January, a fantasy come true for lovers of the most amazing creatures in cinema.

According to Box Office Mojo, Godzilla vs. Kong reigns this weekend at the global box office with a gross of US $ 122 million, a figure well above the US $ 90 million that the best estimates pointed out. The wait for the film has been so great that people have thrown themselves into theaters to witness the adventure, and the results are being excellent. Not even the global health crisis has caused the film to stumble, showing that the path to a return to theaters is much closer than we thought. Legendary and Warner Bros. must be pleased with the outlook.

Godzilla vs. Kong humiliates the other pitches that have tried to make a difference during the pandemic. Movies like The New Mutants – 62%, Tenet – 83% or Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% did not achieve the great successes they expected, but one year after the start of the pandemic, the new MonsterVerse adventure stands out as the first to break all the records of the current crisis. Undoubtedly, Legendary and Warner Bros. will be inspired to continue with the story of the giant beasts in future years, and that we have yet to observe their performance all over the weeks, without forgetting that very soon it will be available in HBO Max.

Did you see Godzilla vs. Kong in theaters? In social networks we can see the positive publications of those who already had the opportunity to go to theaters, as well as the encouraging comments from the press that highlight the delivery as the best of the moment, something as great as the January trailer promised. If you are not convinced, here is the official review to encourage you to give the fantastic creatures of the MonsterVerse a chance:

Legends collide in Godzilla vs. Kong when these mythical adversaries find themselves in a spectacular battle with the fate of the world at stake. Kong and his protectors set out on a dangerous journey to find their true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphan with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the world. The epic clash between the two Titans, instigated by unseen forces, is just the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the Earth’s core.

