Godzilla vs. Kong becomes the highest grossing film of the pandemic – Tomatazos

The pandemic changed the rules of business for Hollywood. At the beginning of 2020, no one expected a global crisis to hit the world hard, making the entertainment industry one of many affected by the new reality. Film and television in America had to find ways to survive the period, and they still do. But in the midst of the maelstrom that does not seem to end, a film has achieved what no other, to become the highest grossing of the pandemic; we are talking about Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, the most recent installment of the Monsterverse that appeared on the billboard on March 24.

Godzilla vs. Kong brings us back to the colossi we all know and confronts them at times, giving way to exciting combat that had already been announced since January, when Warner Bros. and Legendary shared the first official trailer for the film. That initial advance was decisive for the triumph of the film at the box office and the magnificent results are in sight. Although it still does not surpass Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41%, Godzilla vs. Kong has made a staggering box office possible and is already the highest grossing title of the entire pandemic, something many tapes tried to do but failed.

Deadline shares some very interesting information about the collection of Godzilla vs. Kong around the world, revealing details about how the money raised is being distributed to those who handled the making and distribution. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has so far raised US $ 386 million globally, however, US $ 160 million correspond to production costs and US $ 70 million to advertising and distributors, leaving Warner with US profits. $ 156 million, approximately. Not bad for a film that saw the light during the most important health crisis of the last hundred years. No other film released in the pandemic has provided such benefits to his studios.

The Monsterverse hadn’t done too well with its previous films. And even though Godzilla vs. Kong It does not stand out precisely for its quality and well-polished argument, it was able to attract the attention of the public, ensuring a good entrance of money for those involved. In addition to the United States, a large part of its income came from countries such as China, Russia, Mexico, Australia, Taiwan, India, Spain and South Korea, a fact that speaks well to us about the return to theaters that gradually begins to be noticed throughout the world. world. One less step towards the return to normalcy that everyone is waiting for.

Warner Bros. and Legendary have not announced their next step with the Monsterverse. It is clear that they will allow some time until the new installment but fans are eager to know all the in-depth details. Hollywood will continue to make the best of the Toho beasts and we are delighted to see what is to come. With the vaccine being distributed more quickly, people begin to feel more secure when venturing out of their homes; movie theaters will fill up like they used to and that’s what the Hollywood entertainment industry expects.

Warner Bros. still has many films to release in 2021. Last year it announced that the vast majority will be released in theaters and HBO Max simultaneously, this with the aim of generating maximum revenue in the midst of health crises. We only hope that those scheduled for the second half of the year will be able to have great premieres as before, such is the case of Dune, a film that must be seen in the dark room.

