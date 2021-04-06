Godzilla vs. Kong beats the Snyder Cut in views on HBO Max – Tomatazos

Who would have thought that the solution for the entertainment industry, which has been so affected during the pandemic –especially related to screenings in cinemas and big premieres–, was a film about two giant creatures that fight, well it was; Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% has had impressive numbers since its world premiere on March 26 and in the United States on March 31.

In this way, after it became known that the film directed by Adam Wingard (She Dies Tomorrow – 87%, Death Note – 40%) has had the best launch box office in the United States since March of last year, with US $ 48.1 million, now it has been revealed that it has also been a resounding success on HBO Max and already surpassed Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% in views (via Heroic Hollywood).

It should be remembered that Warner Bros. new launch strategy consists of simultaneous premieres in cinemas and streaming for those tapes that were destined to reach theaters. This started late last year with the premiere of Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, a tape that has also already been surpassed by Godzilla vs. Kong.

The film that is part of Legendary’s MonsterVerse follows the two creatures in an unprecedented battle, while the fate of the world is at stake. Kong and his protectors set out on a perilous journey to find their true home and with them is Jia, an orphan girl with whom the giant gorilla has formed a unique bond, yet they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla who has begun. to cut a swath of destruction across the planet.

The epic clash between the two Titans, instigated by unseen forces, is just the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the Earth’s core. Critics punished the plot with negative comments, however, they made it clear that if the public expects a mega production that sees two perfectly made creatures fight a great battle, it is just what they will have; viewers have shown that it really is what they wanted – and perhaps what they needed – after a difficult year.

Samba TV (via Heroic Hollywood) reported that 3.6 million households watched at least five minutes of Godzilla vs. Kong during his first five days on HBO Max. In this way, Wingard’s film numbers exceeded 2.2 million Wonder Woman 1984 over Christmas weekend and the 1.8 million Zack Snyder’s Justice League in its first four days.

This is how we must not lose sight of the upcoming releases of Warner Bros., since apparently the simultaneous launch has worked for them; his next major and large-scale film will be Mortal Kombat, slated for release on April 23. Godzilla vs. Kong it continues with screenings in theaters and plays on HBO Max, so it is likely to break more records.

