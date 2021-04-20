Godzilla vs. Kong beats Godzilla II: King of the Monsters at the box office

We can already confirm it for sure. Although the pandemic posed an enormous danger to Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% before its release in theaters and HBO Max, we now see that the crisis did not really affect him much, and that his passage through the billboard has been much brighter than everyone expected, including Warner Bros. Through From Movie Web and Box Office Mojo we have access to the amounts achieved by the movie and they are absolutely impressive. Only Godzilla and King Kong were able to lift the numbers at the box office after a terrible 2020 for the Hollywood industry.

Godzilla vs. Kong It is a movie to have fun. Warner Bros. and Legendary are very clear about the purpose of the Monsterverse: to observe the creatures in action and to give viewers an exciting time in the company of the best visual effects. Since mid-January, when the first trailer for the film was released, the public was fascinated by the promises of the film and the wait for it was exciting; everyone wanted to witness the epic fight between the protagonists and the producers did not err when granting us the best fantasy. Now they are charging like the big boys.

According to the official information, Godzilla vs. Kong has raised US $ 390 million so far, surpassing the US $ 383 million for Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41%. No one would have imagined what the latest film in the saga was about to achieve, pandemic with everything; And it is that at this point in life it is worth asking how much it would have raised if the Covid did not exist and things flowed as usual. We are also curious about how successful the film has been on the HBO Max platform, how good have its numbers been?

Godzilla vs. Kong stands as the most successful recent premiere of the pandemic. While not a few films tried to do well at the box office, the vast majority of them failed due to the consequences of the global health crisis. But the return to the movies is becoming increasingly noticeable, especially with the distribution of vaccines against the disease, a fact that gives the public enormous confidence regarding their safety. How long will it be until this bitter episode is a thing of the past?

Warner Bros. and Legendary have not informed the media about their future move with the Monsterverse, but in view of the success obtained we can already see something ambitious in the future. Toho’s monsters are still very profitable for the Hollywood industry, but creatives have to be very careful when developing a story; yes, in Godzilla vs. Kong We had a slightly more interesting plot of humans, but the truth is that the public is not interested in them. The heart of the Monsterverse is the destructive battles and strength of each creature. Will we see something much bigger as time goes by?

2021 still has great movies to bring to theaters. Last weekend came the Mortal Kombat card – 74%, a title really expected by fans of the video game. In the coming months Black Widow will also arrive, the first film of phase 4 corresponding to the Marvel Cinematic Universe; Nor should we forget Dune, the first part of the new science fiction franchise that will come to shake the world; And of course we have Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Spider-Man movie that everyone is waiting for and that could become one of the greatest successes produced by Marvel Studios.

