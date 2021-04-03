‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘and the reason for his (not) post-credits scene

The end of ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ Who wins?

The post-credit scenes have become a tool with which to weave, once the real film is finished, the connections of the film with its universe. The MCU is quite a continuous class of it but the truth is that the MonsterVerse has also been built around them. Although the first ‘Godzilla’ did not include any, in ‘Kong: Skull Island’ the battle that ‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ would build was presented and this, an omen of what ‘Godzilla vs Kong’ has brought us ‘. However, the fourth installment of this universe, the most anticipated, once again has no post-credit scene.

Max Borestein, one of the screenwriters, was asked about it in Collider:

There was one that, at some point, everyone had been fooling around … I think it made sense (one that wasn’t included). But this is a kind of culmination, of a particular chapter. Whatever is coming or not, it’s great that it feels enveloped, closed. But we certainly think of something.

The reason, therefore, is similar to why Marvel did not include post-credits scene after the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, to reinforce the sense of the end, the culmination of previous films, the narrative outbreak with a certain aftertaste of the end. However, that doesn’t mean, like in Marvel, that there aren’t many more adventures ahead for the MonsterVerse. We certainly hope the Titans and their epic battles continue. With how well he’s doing at the box office, it seems safe.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io