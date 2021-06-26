‘Godzilla Singular Point’, the lizard god strikes again

VOD news brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video… And yes, Godzilla Singular Point is a new anime series, so get an idea of ​​how the week is coming. If you can choose between a pool or a beach, don’t hesitate.

We begin the weekly premiere review with Netflix, whose offer is as varied as it is regrettable with few exceptions, which could include The House of Flowers: The Movie or The Naked Director, at least for the audience they are aimed at. The same goes for Godzilla Singular Point, which is the one that we stayed with to stand out because monster always wins.

Now is it Godzilla Singular Point a launch that lives up to expectations? It will depend on what is expected, of course. The truth is that I cannot contribute an opinion formed because I have barely seen a chapter, but it looks good and as Record of Ragnarok seemed to me as geek as it was refreshing, despite how topical it is in its approach and execution … My vote of confidence for this Godzilla Singular Point. Given the choice of sifting garbage in search of something average drinkable, better a good anime without any doubt.

Also, I have to say, the anime trilogy about Gozilla that Netflix published seems to me the best thing that has been done with the monster of yore, especially the first installment. However, this new Godzilla Singular Point has nothing to do with the previous one, except for the bug that antagonizes it, so… enjoy it. Godzilla Singular Point is produced by Bones (Fullmetal Alchemist, Darker than Black, My Hero Academia) and animated by Orange (Black Bullet, Beastars), so the quality of the invoice is assured.

The Wanninkhof – Carabantes case. «In 1999, Rocío Wanninkhof was murdered. Dolores Vázquez, her mother’s ex-partner, is suspected. Could it have been her? A second victim will reveal the truth. ”

Sisters on the track. “Three sister athletes face poverty, homelessness and the pressure of the Youth Olympics in this extraordinary coming of age story.”

Jiva! (T1). “In Umlazi (Durban), a talented urban dancer must face her fears and opposition from her family to try to make her dreams come true.”

Playing with fire (T2). «Beautiful, single people meet and socialize on the shores of paradise. But there is a catch. To win the grand prize of $ 100,000, they will have to give up sex. ”

The House of Flowers: The Movie. “The de la Mora brothers hatch a crazy plan to break into the family’s former home and recover an important hidden treasure.”

It looked good. «After years focused on her career, a comedian meets a boy who seems perfect: smart, nice and successful. But it may be too good to be true … »

The Naked Director (T2). “In Japan in the 1980s, an enterprising man made every mishap an opportunity. His name was Toru Muranishi, and he revolutionized his industry. ”

This Is Pop (T1). “This docuseries tells the true stories of the most groundbreaking pop songs and looks at the impact of festivals, Auto-Tune, boy bands and more.”

Chicago Kill Bill. Volume 1 Kill Bill. Volume 2 The Hunt (T3) And on the seventh day

Three-quarters of the same for Amazon Prime Video, which has been celebrating anime week for a few days with some series that can be found in its catalog … But that’s how far: with the exception of the seventh season of Bosch, one of the oldest series of the platform, the rest is filled with the coarsest.

The proof is in Alone, a supposed anthology of philosophy and with a science fiction wrapping whose impressive cast augurs the best, to the point of wondering if actors of the stature of those who star in the different stories of Solos are capable of carrying out a proposal as minimalist and daring as this … And the answer is yes. Surely they can do it, but Solos is not proof of it. Boredom at its finest.

.

Bosch (T7). “Based on Michael Connelly’s best-selling novels about Harry Bosch, a Los Angeles homicide inspector.”

Chivas: The Sacred Herd (T1). “This four-part documentary series narrates an unforgettable season with Mexico’s favorite soccer club, Chivas de Guadalajara, in the attempt of the legendary entity to rise from its ashes after five seasons of defeats.”

My Life by Mary J. Blige. “In Vanessa Roth’s Mary J. Blige documentary My Life, the singer, rapper and actress reveals the demons and blessings that inspired the album and led her to international stardom.”

September Mornings: September Mornings (T1). “The life of a trans woman who has just gained her independence takes an unexpected turn when the unknown son she had with a woman ten years ago appears out of nowhere.”

20th Century Boys. Chapter 1: The Beginning of the End 20th Century Boys. Chapter 2: The Last Hope 20th Century Boys. Chapter 3: Redemption Bunraku Coldwater At Home Nowhere Corridor to China From Your Window to Mine Final Destination 3

The Handmaid’s Tale (T3) The Pushkin Scandal The Lute II: Tomorrow I Will Be Free Number 23 Femme Fatale Gantz: Genesis Gantz: Perfect Answer The Golden Compass The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Origin Sheep Don’t Miss The Train Last Christmas The Last Days Of The Victim Mothers of the Third Reich My Hero Academia: Two Heroes My Hero Academia: Awakening of the Heroes Don’t be afraid of the dark

One Piece: Stampede

Pact of Silence Nameless Horror Movie Dog Eat Dog Devilish Nightmare Promare Rescue on Mars Shoot ‘Em Up: In the Spotlight Only mine Steins Gate the Movie: Load Region of Déjà vu Wild Traverse

Apple TV +, on the other hand, seems to have picked up the pace already a few, it is releasing new things, either in the form of new seasons or totally unpublished. Nothing fancy, but less gives a stone.

Central park (T2). “A fun animated comedy in which Owen Tilerman and his family will have to face the heir to a hotel empire who wants to turn New York’s bustling Central Park into a luxury development.”

Fathom. “Biologists Michelle Fourmet and Ellen Garland travel to opposite hemispheres of the planet to study the complex language of whales.”

Who is Carlitos?. “Fans of the Peanuts gang such as Drew Barrymore, Kevin Smith and Al Rocker tell in this documentary narrated by Lupita Nyong’o how the work of Charles M. Schulz influenced them.”

Cycles (T2) Home Before Dark (T2) The Mosquito Coast (T1) Lisey’s Story (T1) Mythic Quest (T2) Physical (T1)

HBO causes a deep yawn, unless you’re hooked on one of their broadcast series (and with Fences’s permission, because even if the invention didn’t turn out quite right, Denzel Washington and Viola Davis embroider everything they touch). Well, there is an exception here too: the new season of Rick and Morty.

The Faceless Killer: I’ll be gone in the Dark Bonus Episode. “HBO documentary based on best-selling book returns with special episode.”

Rick and morty (T5). “After being missing for almost 20 years, Rick Sánchez unexpectedly appears at his daughter Beth’s house and stays there to live with her and her family.”

Invincible. “Joanna Jedrzejczyk, an MMA champion, faces the challenge of maintaining her world title, as she struggles for personal acceptance and recognition as a woman, facing stereotypes and difficulties.”

All American (T3) Batwoman (T2) Betty (T2) Dave (T2) DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (T6) The Handmaid’s Tale (T4) In therapy (T4) Legacies (T3) Manifest (T3) Mr Inbetween (T3) Why do women kill (T2) Pose (T3) Superman and Lois (T1)

Captive

Fences

Adventure Time: Far Lands (T1) Oil Spill Non-Stop (Non-stop) Operation E

And finally, Disney +, which despite staying afloat these days thanks to Loki, is already beginning to see the seams of the television landing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Mister (T1) The Bad Remittance (T1) Loki (T1) The Simpsons (T32) Marvel’s MODOK (T1)

Alien: Covenant Grown-ish (T1)

Iron Man: Rise of Technovore

Justin and the Sword of Valor Ladybug’s Adventures (S2) Prometheus Wolfgang