Godzilla is chosen as the best monster in history

Giant monsters have haunted the human imagination since long before the invention of cinema, all mythology has them, but in the 20th century the seventh art made its contribution with the classics King Kong and Godzilla, one created in the United States and another in Japan, which currently face off in the epic Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%, culmination of the MonsterVerse from Legendary and Warner Bros.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

To celebrate such an event, Rotten Tomatoes carried out one of their polls, and after a close competition with great classics and popular creatures, Kong and Godzilla ended up facing each other in the last round, but in the end there could only be one winner, and the title of the king of the monsters, as in fiction, was for Godzilla.

On King Kong’s side, he first competed against Sinbad’s cyclops, the Sailor – 80% and was the winner; in the second round they were seen with the Megalodon of Megalodon – 42%, who had (inexplicably) won the first round to Slattern, of Titans of the Pacific – 71%; in the third round Kong competed against King Ghidorah, who had won the first round against Quetzalcóatl of Q: The Winged Serpent (1982) and the second to Mechagodzilla, a recurring villain in the Godzilla franchise.

In the fourth round Kong competed with the T-Rex from Jurassic Park – 93%, who in the first round defeated the beast of The Monster of Ancient Times – 94%; in the second to Rodan, from the Godzilla franchise; and in the third to Smaug, the dragon from The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug – 75% and The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies – 60%.

Also read: Millie Bobby Brown is criticized for her performance in Godzilla vs. Kong

Godzilla, for his part, faced Gorgo, from his same franchise, in the first round; in the second to the Kraken, from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Chest of Death – 54%, who had defeated the Kraken from the original Clash of the Titans – 66%; in the third round he competed with Sarlaac, from Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi – 80%, which expired in the two rounds before the Graboids from Terror in the Desert – 85% and Lizzie from Rampage: Devastation – 50%. In the fourth round Godzilla competed with the Cloverfield monster: Monster – 77%, who in the first, second and third rounds defeated the creature from The Mist – 69%, Kong’s Skullcrawler: Skull Island – 76%, and to Mothra, from the Godzilla franchise, respectively.

The final of this monstrous poll gave Godzilla victory over Kong, with 54% of the votes in his favor. A total of 13,565 votes were counted in the last round alone. Before publishing its survey results, Rotten Tomatoes had also done a numerical analysis of the two monsters, taking into account the movie ratings of the respective monsters and even the size of their damage calculated in money. Although King Kong will always be a landmark in film history and a classic, he is no match for Japan’s most popular atomic lizard.

Our users crowned Godzilla the King of the Monsters! The 67-year-old nuclear fire-breathing giant lizard monster defeated 63 other movie monsters to claim the crown.

Our users crowned Godzilla King of the Monsters! The giant, 67-year-old, nuclear fire-breathing lizard monster took down 63 other movie monsters to claim the crown. https://t.co/2UjSryqGv5 pic.twitter.com/PatsFHk4Ao – Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) March 31, 2021

Certainly, although the giant monsters, known as kaijus in Japan, have not been as popular as superheroes in this century, they have a wide fan base that made Godzilla vs. Kong in the pandemic’s biggest box office hit, with more than $ 120 million raised in its opening weekend.

Don’t leave without reading: Godzilla vs. Kong has two tributes to Neon Genesis Evangelion

Godzilla vs. Kong it is available now on HBO Max and in theaters. Despite the skepticism of many, and the fact that not a few critics have pointed out how silly its plot is, most of the reviews it received were positive and the public has reacted in a similar way, since it manages to give an entertaining show that in the fighting scenes between monsters, really captures the viewer’s attention.