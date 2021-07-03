Godzilla and Pacific Rim are trending because of the fire in the Gulf of Mexico, Mark Hamill says it is the apocalypse – .

Yesterday, images and videos of a fire in the Gulf of Mexico, caused by a leak in a platform of PEMEX, the state company that is responsible for producing and marketing the country’s oil, began to spread on social networks. The fire looked like a horror scene out of a catastrophe or kaijus movie, and it didn’t take long for fans to relate it to two of the great exponents of giant monster cinema, Godzilla and Pacific Rim.

According to official information, the fire has been controlled and there were no human losses, but it is believed that the damage to marine flora and fauna is very great. On the other hand, the shocking images remain in the minds of those who are fans of fantasy and science fiction cinema, is it the Apocalypse or is a prehistoric beast of enormous proportions about to emerge? One of the first to comment was Mark Hamill, an actor who needs no introduction, since in addition to giving life to Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga, and putting his voice for the Joker in several series and animated films, he is very active on social media and known for his sense of humor:

If this is not a sure sign of the Apocalypse, I don’t know what is.

Meanwhile, others made a trend for Godzilla on social networks, especially for the most recent MonsterVerse tapes where we have seen him emerge from the sea illuminating everything around him with his radioactive powers. The terrifying scene also evoked others to the Pacific Titan Rift – 71%, the dimensional portal that appeared in the Pacific Ocean and that brought to the world terrible kaijus that humanity had to face with gigantic robots known as jaegers. In the current state of civilization, it does not seem very likely that we can defend ourselves against these monsters if they emerge from the sea, but if we are realistic, there are more real monsters that are already destroying us.

I recognize Cthulhu and Godzilla when I see them, they don’t fool me.

I’ve seen this before. Godzilla is about to get out of that shit.

There are THIRTY-SIX Godzilla movies, we literally have no excuse as a species.

