Godzilla and Pacific Rim are trending because of the fire in the Gulf of Mexico, Mark Hamill says it is the apocalypse

Yesterday, images and videos of a fire in the Gulf of Mexico, caused by a leak in a platform of PEMEX, the state company that is responsible for producing and marketing Mexico’s oil, began to spread on social networks. The fire looked like a horror scene out of a catastrophe or kaijus movie, and it didn’t take long for fans to relate it to two of the great exponents of giant monster cinema, Godzilla and Pacific Rim.

You may also like: 4 reasons we love Godzilla and other giant monsters

According to official information, the fire has been controlled and there were no human losses, but it is believed that the damage to marine flora and fauna is very great. On the other hand, the shocking images remain in the minds of those who are fans of fantasy and science fiction cinema, is it the Apocalypse or is a prehistoric beast of enormous proportions about to emerge? One of the first to comment was Mark Hamill, an actor who needs no introduction, since in addition to giving life to Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars saga, and putting his voice for the Joker in several animated series and Batman movies, he is very active on social media and known for his sense of humor:

If this is not a sure sign of the Apocalypse, I don’t know what is.

If this isn’t a sure sign of the Apocalypse, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/DCkewhEnUi – Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 3, 2021

Meanwhile, others made a trend for Godzilla on social networks, especially for the most recent MonsterVerse tapes where we have seen him emerge from the sea illuminating everything around him with his radioactive powers. The terrifying scene also evoked others to the Pacific Titan Rift – 71%, the dimensional portal that appeared in the Pacific Ocean and that brought to the world terrible kaijus that humanity had to face with gigantic robots known as jaegers. In the current state of civilization, it does not seem very likely that we can defend ourselves against these monsters if they emerge from the sea, but if we are realistic, there are more real monsters that are already destroying us.

Also read: Godzilla vs. Kong: science tells us who would actually win

I recognize Cthulhu and Godzilla when I see them, they don’t fool me.

I know Cthulhu and Godzilla when I see them y’all aren’t slick https://t.co/kAXxxxShrL – 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙣🔮💪🏽 (@devinhaunted) July 2, 2021

I’ve seen this before. Godzilla is about to get out of that shit.

I’ve seen this before. Godzilla is about to pop out of that shit https://t.co/1ZWaQFJnFC – Chloé: unicorn of snark 💜🦄 (@snarkgrapefruit) July 2, 2021

There are THIRTY-SIX Godzilla movies, we literally have no excuse as a species.

there are THIRTY-SIX godzilla movies, we literally have no excuse as a species. pic.twitter.com/TmSDvLEYWj – where the hell can I get eyes like that? (@madfrieza) July 2, 2021

Please let it be Godzilla (x12)

Please be Godzilla Please be Godzilla Please be Godzilla Please be Godzilla Please be Godzilla Please be Godzilla Please be Godzilla Please be Godzilla Please be Godzilla Please be Godzilla Please be Godzilla Please be Godzilla https://t.co/BfRZMNAjUy – Nate Taylor: Allison Mack’s Prison Laundry Trainer (@Nate___Taylor) July 2, 2021

Imagine, in the Gulf of Mexico the Pacific Rim portal was opened, and in Laguna Verde a Kaiju is going to come out. 🔥🦖

Japan, lend us your Gundam! pic.twitter.com/DmKbvjDNJF – 𝐄𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 (@ernesto_leonids) July 3, 2021

This is, easy, an intrigue campaign for another Pacific Rim movie https://t.co/MS8owJiuUq – 🍁 Carú. (@iGuacamaya) July 3, 2021

No, it’s not some trailer for Pacific Rim or Godzilla or anything like that It’s the Gulf of Mexico and it’s on fire after a gas line exploded on a Pemex platform pic.twitter.com/w1sFy6bbYV – 𖤐 chocon cart 𖤐 (@ kirala_17) July 2, 2021

The fire in the Gulf of Mexico // The Breach at Pacific Rim pic.twitter.com/MHCjTuOAW0 – Alejandro Ramírez (Kid Golf Super Rush) (@kid_vg) July 3, 2021

Giant monster movies have not ceased to resonate with audiences, Godzilla had a resurgence in the second decade of the 21st century with the appearance of Godzilla (2014) – 74%, who started the franchise known as MonsterVerse, also made up of Kong: Skull Island – 76%, Godzilla II: King of the Monsters – 41% and Godzilla vs. Kong – 85%. The latter was a box office success in the midst of the pandemic, raising US $ 443 million, more than its predecessor despite the health contingency. A film about King Kong’s son is currently in development, but there is no news about the return of the radioactive giant lizard.

As to Pacific Titans, it was a successful and original blockbuster, which served as a tribute to the classic stories of kaijus and giant robots that Mexican director Guillermo del Toro grew up with, and at the same time it was a very entertaining and action packed summer movie for all the family. However, the success of the first film was not repeated with the sequel, Titanes del Pacífico: La Insurrección – 45%, which not only failed at the box office but also failed to captivate fans of Del Toro’s work. Most recently Netflix came to the rescue of the franchise with the animated series Titans of the Pacific: No Man’s Land – 86%.

While it is not clear what the future of Godzilla and Titans of the Pacific in the cinema is, what no one should doubt is that we will continue to see stories of giant monsters, while humanity enjoys contemplating the immensity of the universe that surrounds us.

Don’t leave without reading: Godzilla is chosen as the best monster in history