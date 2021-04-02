Godzilla also wants to sweep mobile phones with three games | Gaming

The fever for Godzilla also adds to the mobile gaming market with three titles where the protagonist will be the King of the Monsters.

Godzilla and Kong are on everyone’s lips and it is that the ring is ready for the showdown of the year between two of the fiercest beasts in popular culture. The film opens at the end of this month and it seems that the fever for it has generated the development of more projects.

Godzilla and his nuclear pulse will also hit the mobile gaming market and it is that three new titles have been announced for Android and iOS devices. Its creators TOHO Games, have already detailed the first information.

Run Godzilla, Godzilla Destruction and Godzilla Battle Line will arrive this 2021 to the whole world. The first will be Run Godzilla launching today, March 25. The pre-registration campaigns for Godzilla Destruction and Godzilla Battle Line will begin today as well.

The Godzilla universe is loved by people around the worldregardless of their age or nationality, commented Keiji Ota, director of these titles. For all Godzilla fans, we at Toho will continue to venture into new territory to build and expand the Godzilla universe. Expect even more destruction!

The first title will allow to raise Godzilla and other Kaijus so that they grow and become stronger, in the second, the King of the monsters will cause the destruction of great cities and the third will add combats between different creatures of his universe.

Of course, if you are also looking forward to the movie that will narrate the confrontation between the titans, you can warm up your engines with our review of Godzilla vs. Kong: the blockbuster you have been waiting for.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by David Rodríguez.