Tony Godsick is one of the fundamental pieces of the team that surrounds Roger Federer. He is not only his agent, but practically a businessman, someone you trust who has the most intimate relationship with the Swiss. The businessman, who also represents other tennis players such as Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev or Juan Martín del Potro, was really the man who managed the threads of the last milestone of the Swiss: breaking the greatest attendance that has existed in a tennis match hand in hand of the last Match For Africa. This edition, held in Cape Town, had the presence of Federer and Nadal and was especially for the winner of 20 Grand Slams since it took place in the country of his mother’s birth Lynette. Godsick spoke with Tennis and revealed the ins and outs of this great event.

How the party was conceived: “Roger, while your career was still active, I had always wanted to play in South Africa, where his mother was born. We have had these games in Madrid, Zurich, Seattle and San José, but where it made the most sense to play this game is in the country where the Foundation does the most work. Federer, from the beginning, was always clear about who he wanted his rival to be: Nadal. Federer told me: “If I’m going to play in my mother’s country for the first time, it has to be against my biggest rival”. Two years ago the idea began to gain temperature, we looked at our calendar and that of Rafa and a year ago we agreed that the time would be in February, after the Australian Open.

But there was more to it than that. One of the reasons that Federer still competes is the adrenaline generated by competing against the biggest stands, in the best stadiums. South Africa does not have large indoor pavilions, so I launched the idea of ​​playing outside and looking to break a record. Since then, the event started to come to life. We were looking to reach 50,000 spectators and create a tennis experience inside a stadium made for the World Cup. ”

Working with Nadal: “Carlos Costa (Nadal’s agent) and I worked at IMG for a while. I always knew Rafa, but thanks to the rivalry with Roger we have become closer; Furthermore, the relationship between Rafa and Federer has evolved to such an extent that both are very close to each other. They are fierce competitors on the track, but once the game is over, they have great respect. They are there for each other.

Roger is huge in South Africa because he has a South African passport, but Rafa was far from a supporting actor; we brought a world star. I can also say the same for Trevor Noah and Bill Gates. With Rafa we had a private dinner the day before the game and understood what all this meant for Roger. He understood that this was a way of inspiring a continent, a new generation of tennis players. “

What Federer thought before the game: “He was really looking forward, but very nervous. He knew he was the host, that South Africa has followed him for many years. Having never played there, there was extra pressure. People had not bought his ticket to see something fun, but to see Roger Federer play tennis. Roger said, “I can’t do that all the time. I feel the pressure to play tennis the way people ask and expect of me. ” I wanted everything to be perfectBecause I knew this was a once in a lifetime opportunity. “

The future of Federer’s career: “There are players who prefer to go out on the court with their headphones on. Roger has never done that because he wants to listen to the stands. That’s one of the things that motivate him to keep playing: the screaming, the reaction of the public. I think it’s like he has a library in his head where he stores all those moments. It will not only serve to have incredible memories later, but it is also the motivation that helps you to continue on the circuit: the biggest stands, the biggest stadiums. “

The next Party for Africa: “We have not decided yet what will be next. We have set the bar too high. I don’t know if we’re going to set out to break the record again, but it’s all for a good cause. In Cape Town we raise around $ 3.7 million. These matches help share and extend tennis, which grows everywhere. I imagine we will want to do another Match For Africa in the United States, in a large stadium and in a city that Roger has not been to yet. Maybe in Canada, Is another option. What I know is that there will be many more, this was not the last. If it were, yes, it would be an unbeatable ending. “

