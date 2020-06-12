It’s been raining a lot since Ubisoft revealed at E3 2019 Gods & monsters, an open world game that, from the first moment, attracted the attention of a large number of players. Although its launch was planned for early 2020, it finally ended up being delayed and until now we have not had any new news about it. However, this news is not entirely official, since the title has been leaked through Google Stadia And, for a few moments (surely very long for those responsible), it was possible to play a version that is still in development.

Google Stadia filters the first playable minutes of Gods & Monsters

You already know that, if something happens somewhere in the world, that is known almost instantly through social networks, and this has been the case of the Gods & Monsters leak that has occurred through Google Stadia. Thus, since the game has been available for a certain time, there are many users who have had access to it and who have started to upload fragments in which we can see its gameplay (although many of these players have also eliminated the different videos) . In this way, the comparisons with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild did not take long to appear, so, for you to draw your own conclusions, we leave you a couple of videos (which are still available) below:

#orpheus #GodsandMonsters GUYS !!!!! pic.twitter.com/08TeL5X9vi – Eddie Gomes – #TWoS #TSI (@ Eddie_Player1) June 11, 2020

Gods and Monsters gameplay footage leaked through #GoogleStadia pic.twitter.com/VXG8igc1uV – Ayofamz_21 (@ayofamz) June 11, 2020

Watching these videos, it is more than clear that Ubisoft continues to work on Gods & Monsters hard, and we hope that, when a release date is finally announced, players can have access to the best possible experience in this title that mixes mythology and many other elements. And you, would you get a copy based on what was seen in this leak?

